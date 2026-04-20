

IILM remains the sole active issuer in the global USD Ṣukūk market, ensuring continued market access amid heightened volatility

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM), a leading global issuer of Shari’ah-compliant short-term liquidity instruments, has successfully completed the reissuance of USD 1.286 billion short-term Ṣukūk across five tenors: two-week, two-, three-, six-, and nine-month.

The five series were competitively priced as follows:

4.00% for USD 348 million (2-week); 3.95% for USD 339 million (2-month); 4.00% for USD 350 million (3-month); 4.10% for USD 205 million (6-month); and, 4.10% for USD 44 million (9-month).

The auction drew robust demand from global investors, with bids reaching USD 3 billion — a strong 2.33x oversubscription, underscoring continued appetite for IILM’s high-quality, short-term Islamic instruments despite market volatility.

Today’s transaction marks IILM’s eighth Ṣukūk auction year-to-date, bringing total issuances in 2026 to USD 9.32 billion across 37 Ṣukūk series of varying maturities. All issuances were conducted under the IILM’s USD 8.5 billion short-term Ṣukūk Issuance Programme, rated “A-1” by S&P Global Ratings and “F1” by Fitch Ratings.

The IILM’s short-term Sukῡk is distributed by a diversified and growing network of 16 primary dealers globally, namely Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Baraka Turk, Affin Islamic Bank, AlRayan Bank, Boubyan Bank, CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad, Dukhan Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Golden Global Investment Bank, Jaiz Bank, Kuwait Finance House, Kuwait International Bank, Maybank Islamic Berhad, Meethaq Islamic Banking from Bank Muscat, Qatar Islamic Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

The IILM is a regular issuer of short-term Ṣukūk across varying tenors and amounts to cater to the liquidity needs of institutions offering Islamic financial services. The IILM will continue to reissue its short-term liquidity instruments monthly as scheduled in its issuance calendar.

About the IILM

The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) is an international organisation established on 25 October 2010 by central banks, monetary authorities and multilateral organisations to develop and issue short-term Shari’ah-compliant financial instruments to facilitate effective cross-border liquidity management for institutions that offer Islamic financial services (IIFS).

The current members of the IILM Governing Board are the central banks and monetary agencies of Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, as well as the multilateral Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.

Membership of the IILM is open to central banks, monetary authorities, financial regulatory authorities or government ministries or agencies that have regulatory oversight of finance or trade and commerce, and multilateral organisations.

The IILM is hosted by Malaysia and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.

Media Enquiries:

The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM)

T: +60(3) 2170 5000

F: +60(3) 2170 5111

E: corpcomm@iilm.com; info@iilm.com

Website: http://www.iilm.com