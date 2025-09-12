Muscat, Oman: The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM), in collaboration with the Oman Banks Association (OBA) and with the support of the Central Bank of Oman, successfully organised its first-ever Capacity Building Programme in Oman, hosted by Ahli Bank in Muscat, Oman.

Themed “Unlocking Islamic Liquidity in Oman: Strategies, Innovation & Resilience”, the one-day programme held on 9 September 2025 brought together approximately 80 regulators, senior executives, and leading practitioners from the Islamic finance industry to discuss strategies, tools, and innovations in liquidity management tailored to the Omani market.

As part of the IILM’s broader mandate to support the development of Islamic financial markets globally, the programme marks a significant milestone in deepening its engagement with Oman’s financial sector, encouraging greater participation of Omani banks and financial institutions in the IILM’s Ṣukūk programme. The event also featured Opening Remarks by Mrs. Asia Al Raisi, Acting Deputy Chief Economist for Investment and Market Operations, Central Bank of Oman.

Speaking at the event, Mohamad Safri Shahul Hamid, Chief Executive Officer of the IILM, said: “Today’s programme marks an important milestone in the IILM’s journey to support the development of Islamic liquidity management across borders. By engaging directly with the Omani market, we seek to raise awareness, strengthen technical capacity, and encourage greater participation from local financial institutions in the IILM Ṣukūk programme. Notably, Oman’s participation in the IILM’s issuances has grown remarkably from just 2% in 2023 to approximately 15% this year. This reflects the Sultanate’s rising significance in Islamic finance, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration to further enhance resilience and innovation in the market.”

Representing the OBA, Yassir Al Mawali, Acting CFO of Alizz Islamic Bank and member of the OBA CFO Committee, remarked: “We are delighted to co-organise this landmark programme with the IILM. The discussions today have been invaluable in equipping our financial institutions with greater understanding of global best practices in liquidity management, and how these can be applied in the Omani context. The OBA remains committed to supporting initiatives that build capacity, foster innovation, and strengthen the competitiveness of Oman’s Islamic finance industry.”

The Capacity Building Programme featured high-level panels and case studies on liquidity management, risk and resilience in Islamic finance, and Oman’s role in shaping the future of the global Islamic financial market. Speakers included senior representatives from Omani financial institutions and international market experts.

The initiative reaffirms the IILM’s mission to provide Shari’ah-compliant liquidity instruments that support Islamic banks in managing their liquidity needs, while contributing to the growth and sustainability of the global Islamic finance ecosystem.

About the IILM

The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) is an international organisation established on 25 October 2010 by central banks, monetary authorities and multilateral organisations to develop and issue short-term Shari’ah-compliant financial instruments to facilitate effective cross-border liquidity management for institutions that offer Islamic financial services (IIFS).

The current members of the IILM Governing Board are the central banks and monetary agencies of Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, as well as the multilateral Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.

Membership of the IILM is open to central banks, monetary authorities, financial regulatory authorities or government ministries or agencies that have regulatory oversight of finance or trade and commerce, and multilateral organisations.

The IILM is hosted by Malaysia and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.

About Oman Banks Association (OBA)

Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, to promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with the Regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and to support banking excellence in Oman. The Association was formed based on the Ministry of Social Development’s approval number 113/2014, dated 21st May, 2014.