Cape Town, South Africa: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the debut of the InterContinental brand in Cape Town with the signing of InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town, marking a significant milestone in IHG’s luxury portfolio.

Inaugurated in May 1997 by former South African president Nelson Mandela, the renowned Table Bay Hotel has consistently set the benchmark for world-class hospitality. Located in the heart of the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, a mixed-use destination in the oldest working harbour in the Southern Hemisphere, the hotel has long been admired as one of the city’s most luxurious properties.

InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town will open in Q4 2025 following a multimillion-dollar redevelopment by the V & A Waterfront.

The hotel will be managed by Sun International under a hotel management agreement.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “This marks a significant chapter for us in the African market. It’s a privilege to bring one of Cape Town’s beloved properties under the InterContinental brand as the first in the city. With its rich history, scenic location, and a legacy of excellence, this iconic property perfectly embodies the essence of the InterContinental brand, and we are excited to work with V&A Waterfront and Sun international on maintaining its legacy.”

David Green, CEO of V&A Waterfront, said: “We are delighted to see this uniquely located hotel undergo an extensive transformation to re-launch under the prestigious InterContinental brand. The Waterfront be investing in excess of R1 billion to refurbish and convert the existing Table Bay Hotel into an InterContinental. IHG’s global expertise and standards and the all-important IHG One Loyalty program will attract additional international visitors to Cape Town. We are confident that the prestigious InterContinental brand will elevate the hotel’s standing and bolster the overarching tourism ambitions here in Cape Town.

We are also pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Sun International who will manage the hotel on our behalf, and we are firmly of the view that their collaboration with IHG will enhance the operating performance and customer experience of this iconic Hotel.”

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said, “For almost 30 years we have been the proud owner and operator of The Table Bay Hotel. We have successfully positioned the hotel as one of the most iconic, award-winning hotels in Cape Town. We have hosted dignitaries, heads of state, celebrities and families who have returned year after year because they loved the experience.”



“We are extremely excited to be part of this incredible hotel’s transformative journey to becoming an InterContinental hotel, in what is undeniably one of the best hotel addresses in the world!

Under IHG’s luxury brand, InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town becomes the latest member of its global IHG One Rewards loyalty program. The hotel will feature 306 rooms, including 45 new guests’ suites, with unparalleled views of the harbour, Table Mountain, and the Atlantic Ocean. The hotel will feature a new elevated pool bar and terrace, together with a signature spa, and a Intercontinental Executive Loyalty Club Floor and Lounge. In addition, all the reception areas and restaurants will be reimagined.

With its prime location, guests also have direct access to the vibrant V&A Waterfront’s array of shops, restaurants, and attractions, drawing millions of visitors annually.

As an integral addition to the IHG portfolio, the InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town will uphold the hotel’s legacy of exceptional hospitality and cultural immersion, continuing its commitment to offering travellers unforgettable service, cuisine, and luxury experiences.

-Ends-

Media Enquiries:

Ankita Chopra

Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, IMEA

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Email: ankita.chopra@ihg.com

Action Global Communications

ihg@actionprgroup.com

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has more than 6,300 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 properties.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.