Cairo, Egypt – IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has officially landed its most vibrant premium brand in Egypt with the opening of voco Cairo Arabella Plaza. Marking the brand’s highly anticipated entry into the Egyptian market, the hotel brings a fresh, unstuffy "lifestyle" energy to New Cairo, blending the prestige of a global leader with the soul of a boutique original.

Each voco property is characterised by its individual charm, which provides guests with something unique while creating an inviting and unstuffy atmosphere for guests to truly unwind and feel at ease. Bringing a fresh "lifestyle" energy to New Cairo, the hotel blends the prestige of a global leader with the soul of a boutique original, making it the perfect gateway to explore the city’s modern pulse.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to bring the voco brand to Egypt for the first time, marking a significant milestone in our expansion across the region. Egypt’s hospitality landscape is evolving rapidly, and there is a growing demand for upscale, lifestyle-led experiences that offer the reliability of a global brand with the warmth of a boutique stay. voco Cairo Arabella Plaza is perfectly positioned to meet this demand, offering a refreshingly different choice for both international travellers and the local community in New Cairo.”

Integrated directly into the Arabella Plaza Mall, the 80-room hotel is perfectly positioned for those who want to be at the center of the action. The property offers a "best of both worlds" experience: the high-end convenience of a premier lifestyle mall combined with the sanctuary-like comfort of a premium hotel.

“Bringing voco to Egypt for the first time is a proud moment for us. We are breaking the mold of the traditional hotel stay by combining the playfulness of the voco brand with New Cairo’s dynamic energy, offering guests an experience that is as individual as they are,” said Asmaa El-Hadary, General Manager, voco Cairo Arabella Plaza.

Guests are invited to ‘come on in’ and are greeted with a signature voco welcome treat that is unique and representative of the local area. At voco Cairo Arabella Plaza, guests will enjoy Ka’ak bi Agameya—a traditional Egyptian cookie filled with honey and nuts. A symbol of celebration and hospitality for over 4,000 years, this handmade treat offers guests a small taste of Egypt’s timeless warmth and heritage from the moment they arrive.

‘Me time’ beckons in thoughtfully designed guestrooms featuring eco-conscious luxury. Staying true to voco hotel’s sustainability mantra, the rooms feature premium bedding that invites guests to linger, ensuring deep relaxation while minimizing the environmental footprint.

Outstanding dining and wellness experiences offer a taste of the ‘voco life’ at the hotel’s dynamic spaces, including:

A Culinary Trio : Three distinct destinations featuring bold Asian spices, sun-drenched Mediterranean flavors, and a globally-inspired All-Day Dining venue.

: Three distinct destinations featuring bold Asian spices, sun-drenched Mediterranean flavors, and a globally-inspired All-Day Dining venue. The Social Hub : A stylish bar designed for the city’s trendsetters and business elite to transition effortlessly from productive mornings to atmospheric evenings.

: A stylish bar designed for the city’s trendsetters and business elite to transition effortlessly from productive mornings to atmospheric evenings. The Rejuvenation Zone: A full-service spa, a modern fitness center, and a year-round heated pool with a dedicated pool bar.

The debut of voco in Cairo is a strategic milestone in IHG’s expansion, signaling a new era of premium hospitality in Egypt. Launched in 2018, voco hotels has quickly become one of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ fastest growing brands, known for its warm, stylish, and refreshingly different approach to hospitality.

For more information or to book your stay at Egypt’s first voco, visit IHG.com/voco.