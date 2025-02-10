Makkah, KSA: In partnership with AIMS Holding, IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, is set to bring its ultra-luxury brand, Regent, to the holy city of Makkah, marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s evolving hospitality landscape. IHG and AIMS have signed an agreement to brand and operate a property that is strategically located just steps from Al Haram Al Sharif. With construction already underway, the hotel is moving ahead of initial timelines, reinforcing IHG’s commitment to expanding its luxury portfolio in the region.

Regent Makkah will offer breathtaking, unobstructed views of the Holy Mosque, Masjid al-Haram and Al Kaaba, offering an exceptional retreat with world-class comfort for travellers visiting Islam’s holiest city. The hotel will redefine opulence in Makkah, ensuring an exclusive, serene, and refined experience in one of the world’s most spiritual destinations.

The hotel will house 330 meticulously designed rooms and suites, each featuring state-of-the-art technology, thoughtfully curated wellness experiences that cater to both relaxation and spiritual well-being, ensuring a truly elevated stay. Adding to its grandeur, the property will feature an expansive presidential suite on a high floor, offering sweeping panoramic views of the Haram and Al Kaaba, setting a new benchmark for luxury accommodations in the city.

The Regent Makkah will offer a supreme culinary journey with specialty restaurants led by acclaimed chefs. Additionally, a world-class spa and wellness centre will enrich the experience with rejuvenation and relaxation offerings in a setting of unparalleled comfort.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "We are excited to launch Regent Makkah, a brand that embodies the pinnacle of luxury and hospitality. This property will not only elevate the guest experience in Makkah, but also set a new standard for luxury accommodations in the region. Our collaboration with AIMS Holding is crucial and, together, we are committed to creating an exceptional offering for worshippers and travellers.”

Muhammad Al Amir, Head of Hospitality, AIMS Holding, said: "Regent Makkah will be a landmark addition to our expanding luxury portfolio, blending heritage with modern sophistication. With this launch, Makkah, one of the world’s most sacred destinations, will embrace an exceptional level of hospitality, profoundly meaningful and luxurious. We are honored to contribute to the Kingdom’s vision of elevating hospitality offerings in this revered city."