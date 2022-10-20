Abu Dhabi, UAE: International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), one of the giant investment holding companies in the Middle East and Africa, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has officially received the authorisation from the Colombian Superintendency of Finance (Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia) to its subsidiary, IHC Capital Holding, to launch a tender offer of approximately AED 7.7 billion (approx. USD 2.1 billion), for Colombian giant food-processing conglomerate, Grupo Nutresa.

The move comes as part of IHC's long-term investment and development plan in South America, selecting Colombia for the site of its new base in the Latin continent. Pursuant to this authorisation IHC Capital Holding LLC launched today, a tender offer to acquire, a minimum of 25% and a maximum of 31.25% of the shareholding in Grupo Nutresa, headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

“The process has been smooth and entirely transparent. We are delighted that we have received the authority’s confirmation to launch our tender, we will continue to work with the local authority over the coming weeks as this is still a work in progress, and the results of the tender will be known by the end of the acceptance period of the tender offer, November 18th, 2022” said Ahmad Ibrahim, IHC’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication

Last year, the food-processing company was acknowledged as the most sustainable food company in the world, according to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices consist of indicators that aggregate the companies with the best economic, social, and environmental performances, which is in line with International Holding Company's sustainability future vision.

The ranking is run by S&P Global Ratings, one of the most important credit rating agencies globally, along with Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.

About International Holding Company (IHC)

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 619 billion as of Jun 30, 2022. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 30 entities and 52,345 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Real Estate, Agriculture, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Utilities, Industries, IT and Communications, Retail and Leisure, and Capital.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

