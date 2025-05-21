The Smart Artificial Intelligence Facilitator (SAIF) will provide developers with faster access to GPUs and LLMs.

Built in the UAE, for the world – the new AI Marketplace positions the nation at the cutting edge of global innovation.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has announced the launch of a pioneering marketplace for artificial intelligence solutions, powered by the first ever Emirati AI Marketplace Agent ‘SAIF’, that is expected to reshape how AI is built, sourced, and deployed globally.

SAIF has been designed as a user-friendly interface to help UAE and global developers to access and directly purchase Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), AI modules, and custom AI stack designs. SAIF speaks over 5,000 languages, can be accessed on mobile and PC, and is accessible through voice, text or video call. He has been created to embody UAE values of trust, hospitality, speed and precision.

Conceived, engineered, and developed in the United Arab Emirates, this marketplace is built in the UAE but designed for the world. It will serve as a transformative AI marketplace that empowers global developers to access, build, and deploy intelligent solutions seamlessly. As a catalyst for a new era in intelligent infrastructure, it reflects the UAE’s and IHC’s shared commitment to shaping a globally connected digital future.

Currently, many developers are unable to access cutting edge AI computing chips, or GPUs, and Large Language Models (LLMs) because of the bulk scale of purchase required from providers. Using IHC’s scale, the new initiative will help developers to procure the technology they need directly through the new marketplace.

Built with a vision to expand access to computational power and AI modules, the marketplace is designed to empower developers, companies, governments, and non-profit institutions to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence. It will bridge the growing gap between demand for intelligent solutions and the complexity of sourcing and deploying them efficiently.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: "The UAE continues to lead from the front in digital innovation, and this new AI marketplace is a testament to what is possible when national ambition meets cutting-edge execution. Developed here in Abu Dhabi, it will redefine the relationship between humans and intelligent systems. IHC is proud to play a role in this transformation by building new capabilities that are born in the UAE and built for the world."

This initiative aligns closely with the UAE’s long-term digital economy strategy and AI 2031 vision, which emphasize the critical role of advanced technology in shaping the nation’s knowledge-based economy. It also reflects IHC’s strategic focus on future-ready investments and its ongoing mission to accelerate digital transformation at scale.

Further details about the marketplace’s capabilities, scope, and international partnerships will be revealed in the coming weeks.

About IHC

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 879.6 billion (USD 239.3 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

Media Contacts

Simon Hailes

Managing Director, Head of Edelman Smithfield Middle East

IHC@edelmansmithfield.com