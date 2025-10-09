Dubai, UAE: IFZA proudly announces its sponsorship of the 11th edition of the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO) Annual Congress, held this October under the theme “Zones: Gateways to Global Prosperity, Trade, and Sustainable Innovation.”

Taking place in Hainan, China, from October 10–12, 2025, the conference is the world’s premier platform for free zone leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore the evolving role of special economic zones in driving trade, sustainability, and economic growth. Over three dynamic days, the event will feature visionary keynotes, high-impact panels, and strategic leadership tracks aimed at delivering actionable solutions for a rapidly changing global economy.

“At IFZA we believe that business is the driver of economies and prosperity, which is the backbone of nations,” said Jochen Knecht, IFZA CEO. “We are committed to supporting Chinese businesses in their international expansion and are once again delighted to be part of this global dialogue on the transformative role of free zones. Entrepreneurship shapes economies, creates jobs and uplifts communities. We mirror this at IFZA, as we believe in building global ecosystems that nurture innovation and exchange – empowering businesses and communities to thrive. That is the vision we are bringing to the World FZO Congress.”

In an era defined by technological disruption and supply chain shifts, free zones are transforming into innovation-driven ecosystems that fuel inclusive and sustainable growth.

Senior IFZA executives including CEO Jochen Knecht and Patrick Kuehl, Regional Director Market Relations, will be participating in key panels and conversations at the event, to highlight the opportunities available to Chinese businesses looking to expand their operations beyond borders.

IFZA is well positioned to support Chinese businesses looking to expand their business operations internationally. For entrepreneurs specifically looking to expand their businesses from China to the Middle East, Dubai is the perfect hub and IFZA is the ideal platform for business incorporation, growth and expansion within the region.

The World FZO World Congress 2025 is set to be a landmark event, reaffirming the role of zones as engines of prosperity and platforms for global collaboration.

About IFZA

IFZA is a highly dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of government entities, chambers, business councils and Professional Agents.

Business owners and agents can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including property solutions, digital and marketing services, and training and development programs. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.