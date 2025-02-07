Dubai, United Arab Emirate: IFS, the leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, announces its participation at MRO Middle East, on 10th & 11th February, 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will be showcasing its comprehensive suite of industry- specific solutions that are focused on driving aviation maintenance innovation and enhancing operational efficiency and productivity.

IFS will be highlighting its aviation maintenance software solution that helps manage performance-based logistics contracts, facilitate higher levels of fleet availability while reducing total lifecycle costs. The company will also demonstrate its Engine MRO solutions, an industry-tailored solution that provides end-to-end support as a single package, and EmpowerMX AI-powered Aviation Maintenance software specializing in Airframe Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) solutions.

Robert Mather, VP – Aerospace & Defense, IFS who will be at the event, said: “As the aviation industry is making rapid strides, we are focused on driving digital change in the MRO sector, including how best to harness the potential of AI. Our aviation maintenance solutions are tailored to support customers to improve productivity and manage turnaround time efficiently. We look forward to interacting with our customers and industry peers at the event.”

Rob Mather will be moderating a fireside chat focused on ‘Scaling up Sustainable Aviation Fuel’ on Tuesday, February 11. On the same day, IFS will also be hosting a special session with Shakespear Nyamande, VP Aircraft Maintenance Planning from Joramco, who will speak on the company’s digital MRO evolution.

