Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – IFS, the leading technology provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced a strategic partnership with Saudi Business Machines (SBM), a leading provider of end-to-end enterprise information technology solutions in Saudi Arabia. Together, IFS and SBM are making significant investments into expanding the already existing market footprint of IFS solutions in the kingdom that will create jobs and opportunities for local talent and enable Saudi enterprises to compete on a global scale using the latest and most advanced Industrial AI technology, IFS.ai.

With SBM’s market experience in technology solutions across four decades and IFS’s industry depth and expertise in Industrial AI and enterprise software, the new partnership commits to uphold their shared values and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving proven returns on investment. SBM will expand their IFS practice into Aerospace & Defense, Energy Utilities & Resources, Manufacturing, Construction & Engineering, Telecommunications and Service industries and offer an array of services to IFS customers including business consulting and customized technical support offerings.

At the heart of the partnership is a joint investment in local Saudi talent covering areas such as sales upskilling training and IFS certification program for young graduates. This talent pool will help in contributing to the Kingdom’s digital modernization efforts and add value to the skilled workforce.

Simon Niesler, Chief Revenue Officer at IFS, said, “We see tremendous opportunity in Saudi Arabia and are focused on delivering our Industrial AI and enterprise cloud solutions to align with the Saudi Vision 2030. The country is making rapid progress in modernization and diversifying the economy through world leading digital transformation, infrastructure development and innovation. It is only fitting that we partner with the Kingdom’s leading technology solutions provider, Saudi Business Machines, to establish a dedicated Saudi-based IFS practice. This will enable us to leverage their local talent and strengths to accelerate growth in the region and gain a competitive edge.”

Fadhel Al-Shaikh, Vice President-Business Tech. Solutions at SBM, said, “This strategic partnership between Saudi Business Machines and IFS leverages SBM's 40+ years of IT technology expertise in the Saudi market alongside IFS's cutting-edge enterprise solutions.

We are fully aligned with the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 goals, particularly in driving digital transformation and promoting innovation across all sectors. Together, we will empower Saudi organizations to reach unprecedented levels of operational efficiency and excellence.”

About IFS

IFS is the world’s leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.



IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers’ specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.



IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

About SBM:

Saudi Business Machines (SBM) is the leading provider of comprehensive enterprise IT and telecommunications solutions in Saudi Arabia and serves as the General Marketing and Services Representative of IBM in the Kingdom. SBM delivers innovative technology solutions across various industries, supporting clients' digital transformation and aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The company is structured to be flexible and adaptive to evolving customer needs, with expertise in implementing major ICT solutions in the region.

SBM offers a wide range of enterprise solutions across all industry segments, further enhanced by its extensive portfolio of services in networking, systems integration, consultation, implementation, business recovery, and operations support. Additionally, SBM provides customized maintenance and support services for a diverse array of products.