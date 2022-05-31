Abu Dhabi: - IFPI, representing the recording industry worldwide, and the Ministry of Economy (MoE) of the United Arab Emirates today announced their joint signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the continuing growth of the UAE’s recorded music business.

The agreement, which is a first-of-its-kind for the region, lays the foundations for the MoE, IFPI and its member record companies operating in the area to work together to promote and protect the value of music, support the development of local artists and develop a robust and sustainable music ecosystem in the UAE.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Commercial Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy, commented on the MoU: "There's a saying that the future already happened, unfolding one day at a time. We believe the partnership with IFPI and its members shall unfold the music industry future the same way, as each day passes. Among other areas included in the MoU, collective management is only the beginning to fuel the economic potential of the UAE's and the region’s creative economy"

The MoU outlines several ways in which the MoE, IFPI and record companies operating in the UAE will collaborate, including sharing relevant information and data; creating a copyright framework that aligns with international standards; and enforcing, collecting and protecting the rights of record producers.

Speaking on the signing of the MoU, IFPI Chief Executive, Frances Moore said: “This is a very exciting time for the music industry in the UAE and the MoU is an important next step to ensuring its future growth. We are looking forward to working closely with the Ministry of Economy in a number of areas to support the development of the industry in a way that is sustainable for the long term. Our priority is to develop an official music licensing company that will license the use of recordings for broadcast and public performance under UAE law.”

IFPI’s Regional Director, Middle East & North Africa, Rawan Al-Dabbas added: “This marks a really important moment that will drive the development of a strong environment for recorded music in the UAE and support the next generation of artists here.”

The MoU was signed during IFPI’s Global Main Board meeting which was held, for the first time, in Abu Dhabi, last week. It saw senior executives from IFPI and global major and independent record companies meet to discuss the opportunities for the rapidly evolving music market in the Middle East and North Africa.

IFPI’s recently published Global Music Report found that recorded music market revenues in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region grew by 35% in 2021, confirming it to be the fastest-growing region in the world. The figures also show that streaming represents the predominant part of the market – with some 95.3% of record music revenues in the region in 2021. The MOU follows the announcement by IFPI that regional music charts are being established in the region for the first time.

