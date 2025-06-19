Water intensity reduced by 8% across 23 facilities, highlighting the integration of conservation into daily manufacturing

On-site renewable energy generation more than doubled, reaching 5,140 MWh

Transportation-related carbon footprint reduced to 7%, down from 11% in 2021

Palm oil traceability to plantation reached 93.6%, a 9.6 percentage point year-on-year increase, underscoring supply chain transparency and alignment with NDPE standards

DUBAI, UAE: IFFCO Group, the leading FMCG multinational company headquartered in the UAE, released its third annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, marking a significant year of progress across operations, sourcing and packaging. The 2024 report reflects IFFCO Group’s transition from planning to delivery, backed by the launch of its Sustainability Strategy 2030.

The strategy introduces 9 ESG programmes aligned with best global frameworks, including Climate targets in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) standards. Each programme is supported by three and six-year roadmaps, KPI’s, and financial commitments, to ensure delivery and clear accountability across business functions.

Key highlights from the 2024 ESG Report include:

IFFCO more than doubled on-site renewable energy generation in 2024, reaching 5,140 MWh, enough to power approximately 480 UAE homes for a full year. The Group also achieved an 8% reduction in water intensity, reinforcing its focus on operational sustainability.

IFFCO deepened its internal ESG integration by embedding sustainability-linked KPIs into the performance metrics of over 900 employees, a 13% increase from the previous year, reaffirming a Group-wide culture of ownership and accountability.

IFFCO Group launched its Consumer Packaging Roadmap 2030, targeting reductions in virgin plastic use, launching packaging with recycled PET, and further adoption of renewable and recyclable packaging solutions across its product portfolio.

Transportation-related carbon footprint fell to 7% share in total carbon footprint, down from 11% in 2021. This was achieved through logistics optimization and the conversion of 30% of the UAE fleet to biofuels B7, aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 targets.



Palm oil traceability to the plantation level reached 93.6%, a 9.6 percentage point increase from 2023, highlighting the Group’s commitment to ethical sourcing and compliance with NDPE (No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation) standards.

Speaking on the significance of these milestones, Rizwan Ahmed, Executive Director at IFFCO Group, noted: “At IFFCO Group, sustainability is a powerful driver of innovation, growth, and long-term value. It is not a side agenda; it is the foundation upon which we are building the future of responsible food manufacturing. The release of our 2024 ESG Report marks a decisive shift from ambition to action, guided by our Sustainability Strategy 2030. This strategy is more than a roadmap; it is a commitment to performance, accountability, and transformation. By embedding ESG principles across our operations, investing in renewable energy, and reimagining packaging and sourcing, we are shaping a future-ready organisation that aligns with the UAE's Net Zero vision and global climate goals." Our progress is a testament to our conviction that long-term value is created by acting with purpose, delivering operational excellence while doing what's right for people, the planet, and future generations."

IFFCO’s latest milestones reflect the Group’s view of sustainability as a lever for long-term growth, efficiency, and trust. By transforming how it manufactures, sources, and delivers its products, IFFCO is positioning itself as a future-ready FMCG leader, embedding ESG strategies to drive innovation and value.

“In 2024, we translated bold ambition into tangible action,” said Dina Epifanova, Group Head of Sustainability. “This was a year of purposeful effort, advancing smarter sourcing, strengthening traceability, and embedding sustainability across every layer of our operations. We are building a resilient foundation for long-term impact, one that creates shared value for our business, empowers our partners, and uplifts the communities we serve.”

The Group remains an active participant in the broader sustainability ecosystem, working collaboratively with partners and stakeholders to shape the future of responsible food manufacturing. The full 2024 ESG Report is available here.

About IFFCO Group:

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a leading multinational FMCG group headquartered in the UAE. Its leading FMCG brands, including London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enrich the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. The company has 95 operations in 50 Countries, supported by around 15,000 employees, and its 80+ brands are available in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit:

Iffco.com | Facebook | X | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | TikTok

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rana Abu Atta

Head of Corporate Communication

raatta@iffco.com

Sana Yamlikha

Associate Manager - Corporate Communication

syamlikha@iffco.com