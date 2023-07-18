Dubai, UAE – IFFCO Group, the leading FMCG multinational headquartered in the UAE, announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This significant milestone reinforces the group’s commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment where employees thrive and actively contribute to the company's growth.

“We are very excited to have IFFCO Group Great Place to Work® Middle East certified. Through their efforts in employee development and engagement, IFFCO has demonstrated their dedication to creating a thriving work environment that empowers their workforce. This recognition is a result of the hard work and dedication of the entire IFFCO team and we congratulate them on this outstanding achievement.” said Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director of UAE, Great Place to Work® Middle East

The Great Place to Work® certification has been determined through direct feedback gathered from employees through surveys, which reaffirm the strong sense of pride employees feel in their work at IFFCO, fostering trust in the company and its promising future. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours.

"Receiving the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification showcases IFFCO Group's dedication to the employee experience. We take great pride in offering an exceptional workplace environment that empowers our employees to reach their full potential. Their unwavering dedication and passion are key drivers behind our continuous growth and solidify our position as an industry leader," said Shiraz Allana, Supervisory Board Member at IFFCO Group.

IFFCO Group has developed an inclusive and engaging workplace culture by embracing a people-centric approach, valuing individual contributions, fostering a culture of diversity and collaboration, and promoting a healthy work-life balance. With this certification, the company is working towards further enhancing its work culture and continue fostering an environment that supports the success and well-being of its employees while driving innovation and growth in the FMCG industry.

About IFFCO:

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a multinational group headquartered in the United Arab Emirates with leading FMCG brands and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enriching the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. With over 80+ brands reaching over 100 countries and operations in 49 territories supported by over 15,000 employees. IFFCO's leading brands include: London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, available in over 100 countries

