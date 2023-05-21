Manama, Bahrain – The 25th Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony, hosted by the Iraq Football Association (IFA), won the Gold Award in both the Ceremony and the People’s Choice Event categories at the 13th edition of Eventex Awards, the world’s most esteemed accolades for the events and experience marketing industries. Pico International Bahrain, a leading brand activation company, was honored for its role in producing the ceremony, held at Basra International Stadium in Iraq.

The landmark opening ceremony celebrated the historic return of the Arabian Gulf Cup to Iraq after four decades, with a magnificent show and vibrant showcase of Iraq's rich culture and civilization. Through the power of multimedia storytelling, the event took the audience on a captivating journey, merging tradition, state-of-the-art technology, and ancient stories. The groundbreaking production marked the first-ever augmented reality-enhanced live event show in Iraq.

Iraq Football Association President, Adnan Dirjal said: “We are immensely proud of this achievement, which not only highlights Pico’s expertise, but also celebrates a historic moment for Iraq. The opening ceremony was a splendid showcase of our history and culture that instilled a profound sense of national pride, while underscoring our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for football audiences.”

Pico Bahrain’s win comes amid stiff competition, as this year’s Eventex Awards edition received a record 761 entries from 49 countries, voted on by an 83-member jury.

Pico International Bahrain Chairman, Khalid Juman said: “We are very proud of our win. This was an ambitious project, which our 200-strong international team successfully turned into reality through extensive coordination, adaptability, and resourcefulness. We managed to deliver a spectacular performance, while ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved. The result was a spectacular showpiece that seamlessly merged the past and the present, captivating viewers with an unforgettable experience. This is an achievement for both Iraq and Bahrain, which showed its capability of achieving extraordinary results in event organization and management.”

Eventex Awards Co-founder, Ovanes Ovanessian said: “With the world gradually returning to its pre-pandemic lifestyle, we are witnessing a remarkable surge in creativity and innovation, delivered by talented professionals who have wowed us with amazing event experiences. Winning an Eventex award is a recognition for everyone at Pico Bahrain, so personally and on behalf of the whole Eventex team, I want to congratulate them on what is an absolutely outstanding achievement.”

Founded in 2009 to celebrate creativity, innovation, and effectiveness, today Eventex Awards is the most esteemed accolade in the world of events and experiential marketing. Every year the competition highlights the best agencies, events, and tech in the industry.