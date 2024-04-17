Dubai, UAE – IEC Telecom, a leader in global satellite communications solutions, announces its participation in the upcoming Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD) 2024. Hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this event serves as a critical platform for discussing sustainable humanitarian responses to global challenges.

In 2023, natural disasters led to a staggering $250 billion in global losses, highlighting the urgent need for robust and responsive communication systems. With geopolitical tensions on the rise, the role of satellite communications (satcom) in humanitarian efforts has become increasingly critical. Satcom technologies are essential for enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring safety, and expanding the reach of humanitarian services, particularly in isolated and conflict-affected regions.

Satcom enables more effective coordination of humanitarian missions, directly contributing to increased operational efficiency and the possibility to optimise costs. This efficiency is crucial in mobilizing resources swiftly and effectively, where every minute can save lives. Additionally, the safety of humanitarian staff is of utmost importance, and satcom plays a pivotal role by providing reliable communication lines, essential for emergency responses and routine operations alike.

Moreover, satellite technology expands the scope of humanitarian services, making it possible to reach the most remote areas. This expansion ensures that support and aid can be delivered to underserved populations, which might otherwise be inaccessible due to geographical barriers or infrastructure damage.

Nabil Ben Soussia, CCO at IEC Telecom Group, commenting on the importance of satcom in humanitarian contexts said, "As we witness a surge in global emergencies, the demand for robust and effective communication tools has never been more critical. At IEC Telecom, we are dedicated to equipping humanitarian missions with advanced satellite communication solutions that enhance operational capacities, ensure safety, and extend reach to save more lives."

Attendees of DIHAD 2024 will have the opportunity to explore the latest innovations from Thuraya, a mobile satellite services subsidiary of Yahsat, portfolio at the IEC Telecom stand, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing humanitarian aid efforts globally.

About IEC Telecom Group:

IEC Telecom Group is a leading international satellite service provider with nearly three decades of experience in engineering voice and data solutions. We support digitalization for industries in remote areas with limited GSM coverage and provide reliable satellite backup for urban enterprises to ensure business continuity. Covering the entire communications lifecycle—from POC development to installation and maintenance—IEC Telecom has a strong regional presence in nine countries, a vast distribution network, and global stock, enabling worldwide delivery. Learn more at www.iec-telecom.com.