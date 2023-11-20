Dubai, UAE – In a life-changing triumph, Athul Monika, a computer engineer from Kerala - India, residing in the UAE, wins the latest AED1 million raffle draw by Idealz.

This was made possible with a simple purchase of a AED30 'idealzbasics' shopping card from the Idealz mobile app. The campaign that attracted a diverse range of participants ended on November 5th and Athul’s name was drawn by a government official from Dubai Economy and Tourism during a live draw aired on the Idealz app and YouTube channel.

Speaking of the win, Athul said: "When I first received the call, my wife and I thought it was not real. I'm still in disbelief that I've won this amount. With my baby girl born just last month, this news is beyond incredible, and I believe that her birth has brought immense luck to my family. This amount is truly life-changing, and though I haven't planned what I’m going to do with it, it presents incredible opportunities."

Athul further added, “I've been participating with Idealz for a year now, and to finally emerge as a winner is truly gratifying. I plan to continue being a part of Idealz’s upcoming campaigns and strongly encourage everyone to join in as you never know when you might strike it big."

The AED1 million campaign is a mainstay on the Idealz platform, designed to offer its global customer base a continuous chance to become a millionaire with a single affordable purchase. As the platform evolves and pioneers new ideas however, participants can look forward to a host of thrilling opportunities and surprises in the days ahead such as the chance to drive home a luxury sports car or move into their very own apartment.

Visit www.idealz.com or download the Idealz mobile app to stay up to date on the life-changing and exciting campaigns offered by the ‘first-of-its-kind’ platform.

About Idealz

Founded in 2016, Idealz is a first-of-its-kind online shopping platform that has revolutionized the online shopping experience. The unique shop-and-win platform combines shopping, winning and social impact together, giving customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes while also changing the lives of those less fortunate around the world. Through Idealz, customers stand a chance to win from a wide range of luxury prizes across various campaigns, within which products are limited in quantity, as are the draw tickets. With every ‘idealzbasics’ shopping card purchased; customers are awarded complimentary tickets to prize draws. The prizes up for grabs are of select categories including cars, watches, cash, electronics, and lifestyle. Once the limited quantity of products in a campaign has sold out, a live draw is conducted, and a winner is announced.