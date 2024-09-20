Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, announced that Team Magic AI comprising students from King Faisal University, King Khalid University and King Saud University have won the inaugural edition of TCS Sustainathon Saudi Arabia. Participants in the top three winning teams received cash prizes and the invaluable chance to gain industry experience through internships at TCS.

In its first year, the TCS Sustainathon Saudi Arabia 2024 received over 300 registrations and more than 65 submissions. It was held in partnership with King Khalid Foundation (KKF), Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia (MCIT), King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), and Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA). The competition challenged the youth to use technology and develop solutions to promote eco-friendly practices, enhance resource management, and improve the overall quality of life in urban environments in Saudi Arabia, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Sumanta Roy, President and Regional Head, Middle East & Africa, TCS said, “Saudi Arabia is rapidly urbanizing and TCS is committed to supporting the development of urban environments in the Kingdom where people and nature co-exist harmoniously. We are incredibly inspired by the ingenuity and passion demonstrated by the finalists. The innovative solutions they presented reflect a deep understanding of the challenges facing our modern-day cities and a dedication to creating a sustainable future. TCS is proud to support these young changemakers and provide them with a platform to turn their ideas into reality.”

The 12 finalist teams presented their innovative solutions to a panel of esteemed judges at the KKF headquarters, Riyadh. The event was held in the presence of Her Highness Princess Nouf bint Muhammad bin Abdullah, CEO of KKF, underscoring the significance of the initiative.

Winner Abdulrahman Alhassan, King Saud University, said, “We believe that technology can be a powerful force for good. Our idea revolved around smart investment in water whereby we developed a smart device that easily attaches to water taps to monitor consumption and detect leaks. The main objective was to make water conservation accessible and achievable for everyone. TCS Sustainathon provided an incredible platform to collaborate, innovate, and bring our idea to life. We're excited to see how smart investment in water can evolve and contribute to a more sustainable future for Saudi Arabia and the world.”

The winning team received 20,000 SAR, while the second and third-place teams were awarded 15,000 SAR and 10,000 SAR, respectively. In addition, the remaining finalist teams each received 5,000 SAR and gift vouchers.

Her Highness Princess Nouf bint Muhammad bin Abdullah Al Saud, CEO of King Khalid Foundation, said, “Building a sustainable future begins today through decisions to improve the environment, economy, and society together, Sustainability is a deep commitment to our communities, aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its focus on building a sustainable future for future generations.”

The TCS Sustainathon is a global competition that sparks the creativity of young individuals to harness digital technologies in tackling societal, economic, and environmental issues for a sustainable tomorrow. This annual technology competition, orchestrated by TCS along with various sector partners, offers a stage where young innovators team up with private enterprises, non-profits, and government bodies to devise joint solutions to sustainability puzzles. Past themes have ranged from “Zero Hunger” to “Sustainable Water and Sanitation Management.”