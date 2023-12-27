Infor customers surveyed tout company’s strong industry expertise, continuous cloud innovation, and in-depth financial management solutions

DUBAI, UAE – Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Large Enterprise ERP 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, “Infor’s cloud ERP solutions deliver industry-specific capabilities without extensive customizations or integrations by combining the Infor cloud platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Infor OS innovation services. By subscribing to Infor’s cloud-native service for business applications, organizations experience regular updates that deliver the latest advances in enterprise functionality.”

The IDC MarketScape report evaluated feedback from Infor customers in discrete manufacturing industries (industrial manufacturing, automotive, aerospace & defense), process manufacturing and distribution industries (food & beverage, fashion, distribution), and from those in healthcare and the public sector.

Infor customers surveyed noted the company’s strengths in three key areas, as stated in the report:

Infor customers surveyed noted the company's strengths in three key areas, as stated in the report:

Automated integrated industry expertise: Organizations cited Infor's "exceptional industry expertise, as it goes deep across their product set. References noted the reason they considered Infor was the company's strong industry expertise."



Integrated future-proof aspects: "Infor CloudSuite is architected to drive innovation. Every customer runs on the same version and benefits from regular updates and enhancements. Continuous cloud innovation and extensibility allow customers to adopt their specific needs within their business. Advanced cloud capabilities include Infor's Data Lake, RPA, AI/ML, and Amazon Bedrock to ensure the organization remains competitive and future proofs its business through Infor OS."



Prebuilt reports and dashboards: "From the basics to financial information, customers can extend what they receive within the analytics to bring more in-depth financial planning and management."

Soma Somasundaram, Infor president & CTO, said, “We believe Infor’s leadership position in this IDC MarketScape is a recognition of the business value that we are delivering to customers. Our complete, industry-specific solutions are designed to help customers continuously innovate, automate their business processes and increase their competitive advantage.”

