As a result of its outstanding and rapidly growing achievements in collaboration with Dell Technologies, ICT Misr – a company specialized in integrated technology infrastructure solutions – has secured a spot among only five winners of the Dell Technologies award for the third consecutive year. This recognition comes amid fierce competition for these five awards among Dell Technologies’ partners, who are already considered some of the leading technology companies in the Egyptian and North African markets.

ICT Misr received the Dell Technologies award as the most “Ready-to-Go” trusted partner for 2026. This year’s award was presented under the distinguished title: “Self Sufficient Dell Partner Ready To Sell Excellence H1 - FY26”, acknowledging its unique position as a strategic partner capable of leading and accelerating business with Dell across multiple sectors.

The award was received by Eng. Mohamed El-Mofty, Chairman of ICT Misr; Eng. Abdallah Atta, Head of Infrastructure Business Unit at ICT Misr; and Eng. Mahmoud El-Menissy, IT Infrastructure Systems Engineer at ICT Misr, during the Partners’ Dinner at the 2025 Dell Technologies Forum. The award was presented by Mohamed El-Zomor, General Manager of Dell Technologies Egypt, and Kamal Osman, Senior Director of Distribution Channels at Dell Technologies.

This recognition reflects ICT Misr’s continuous readiness, powered by its highly skilled human capital, which includes a fully integrated team of pre-sales experts, technical support specialists, and certified consultants. They are distinguished by their ability to keep pace with the latest global trends and to consistently understand evolving market and customer needs. This approach embodies the company’s philosophy of achieving self-sufficiency in providing solutions and services, while creating continuous added value that ensures excellence for its clients.

The award also highlighted ICT Misr’s significant progress in partnership with Dell in the field of artificial intelligence solutions, where the company directly supports the digital transformation of vital sectors such as banking, telecommunications, and government, through advanced solutions leveraging the latest Dell Technologies innovations.