DUBAI: – Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road, an iconic property nestled within the city's vibrant landscape, announces its complete repositioning alongside its extensive renovation project. Inviting residents and guests to immerse in the one-of-a-kind "Fairmont Feeling”, a blend of opulence, warmth, and personalized service that lingers long after departure. This remarkable transformation ushers in a new era where luxury and lifestyle converge harmoniously and marks a reimagining of the guest experience, setting new standards for unforgettable stays.

Recently celebrated its impressive 20th anniversary, the hotel embarks on a transformative journey with the objective of driving modern luxury and enticing the contemporary guest. With its prime location, just moments away from the awe-inspiring Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, the reimagined Fairmont Dubai extends a warm welcome to its guests, offering a blend of sophistication and contemporary elegance, which pays tribute to the art of embracing one's authentic self. Fairmont Senior Vice-President, Middle East & Asia Nils-Arne Schroeder states " Fairmont Dubai has successfully renovated its spaces and is now ready to transform guests’ experience. Through a full repositioning, prioritizing personalized service, F&B, and a new look and feel, the property is to become the leading choice among hotels in the cosmopolitan city of Dubai".

The hotel's remarkable transformation includes renovations to the lobby and the modernization of 394 rooms and suites. The contemporary design features a soft color palette and natural materials mirroring the surrounding landscape. Warm timber accents reflect desert dunes, and bespoke light fixtures and deep ocean blues create a cozy atmosphere, paying homage to both Fairmont San Francisco and the Arabian Gulf.

Situated amidst renowned venues like Bagatelle, OPA, Bistrot Novanta, and The Theater, this property has expanded its allure with a fresh array of dining and entertainment options, including The Lobby Diner and ICY Dubai. Furthermore, the Wellbeings Holistic Healing Spa offers an extensive selection of treatments, complemented by the remarkable Salt Cave, all designed to enhance guests' overall well-being. This uplifted experience not only elevates the stay for visitors but also contributes significantly to Dubai's vibrant tourism industry, adding a new layer of sophistication and rejuvenation to the city's renowned hospitality landscape.

The property takes immense pride in its sustainable and eco-conscious ethos, committed to reducing its environmental impact. Single-use plastic has been significantly reduced throughout the hotel. To further minimize its ecological footprint, the property exclusively employs certified biodegradable cleaning products for day-to-day operations, guaranteeing a chemical-free, eco-friendly approach. In an effort to conserve energy, LED lighting has been adopted throughout, significantly reducing energy consumption. Water wastage has been curtailed through the installation of aerators in all water taps, contributing to the hotel’s comprehensive eco-conscious focus, making every stay not just luxurious but also deeply mindful of our planet's well-being.

Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road's revitalization stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment to crafting unparalleled guest experiences. Beyond the physical enhancements lies a profound dedication to creating an atmosphere where every visitor feels not just welcomed, but truly cherished. At the heart of Fairmont Dubai's refreshed identity lies the introduction of the exclusive "Fairmont Feeling", inviting guests into an emotional journey that celebrates joy, wellness, and the beauty of personal moments. This renovation is not just a physical overhaul; it's a devotion to well-being, and a lifelong sense of belonging.

About Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road

Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road stands as an iconic masterpiece in the heart of Dubai, amidst the vibrance of The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the mesmerizing Dubai Fountains. The hotel offers unparalleled convenience to the world's largest shopping center and the tallest man-made structure in the world. With direct connectivity to the metro system, guaranteeing hassle-free citywide transportation, and a covered, air-conditioned bridge linking it to the Dubai World Trade Centre's convention and exhibition areas, Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road offers effortless access to vital corporate hubs. This 34-story architectural marvel is a celebration of Arabian heritage, modeled after the elegant wind towers (barajeel). Within its walls, Fairmont Dubai boasts 394 meticulously designed guestrooms and suites, each a sanctuary of comfort and luxury providing unique views overlooking the Museum of Future and Dubai Frame. Fairmont Dubai offers a spa, covering 40,000 square feet of leisure facilities featuring a Health Club and two rooftop swimming pools, alongside 8 contemporary dining outlets, serving a diverse selection of authentic international cuisines. The hotel’s meeting venues include flexible rooms with dedicated boardrooms, designed to host executive meetings for 4 people or a professional conference for up to 200 people. With a focus on creating unforgettable experiences, delivering what is proudly called the 'New Fairmont Feeling' to every guest, Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road takes pride in fostering a sense of belonging and emotional connection.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

For more information or reservations, please visit fairmont.com.

