Dubai, UAE – iCodejr, the STEM accredited, licensed online coding academy for school children, has partnered with 42 Abu Dhabi to host the grade 9-13 segment of the Abu Dhabi Chapter of Code Battle, scheduled for 30 September. Grades 1-8 of the Abu Dhabi Chapter will be hosted on 1 October.

Code Battle is an in-person annual inter-school coding competition for students to enhance collaboration, build cognitive creative skills, and showcase their coding proficiency. Students from Grades 1-13 from various schools across the UAE compete in 3 grade groups: 1-4, 5-8 & 9-13 - and the winning teams from each Emirate get a chance to compete for the ‘National Level Grand Champions’ title. As a team event, each team are allowed to have a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 3 participants.

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school that was launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelerator program, which aims to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation and people. The school has evolved to become a talent incubator that is developing and upskilling Emirati talents in the coding field to empower them to lead Abu Dhabi’s digital future.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi said: “We are honoured to be part of the first Code Battle taking place in Abu Dhabi by hosting the hackathon at our 42 Abu Dhabi campus. This comes in line with our efforts to build a generation of aspiring coders, who are equipped with the 21st-century skills necessary to play a pivotal role in pioneering the digital future of Abu Dhabi. Since its launch, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled 475 students, including 139 UAE national students, to reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive education infrastructure that enables a future-ready workforce and equips UAE nationals with the skills to pursue specialised careers in vital industries.”

Hannan Moti, the co-founder at iCodejr, said, “As coding continues to gain momentum across the UAE and the region, we wanted to make our Code Battle accessible beyond Dubai, where we are based. Hackathons like Code Battle are great for these young coders to stretch their imagination and explore their own capabilities and what their coding knowledge can help them accomplish.”

iCodejr has hosted several student hackathons across the UAE. The first Code Battle was hosted in Dubai in February 2022, attracting 256 students. While their most recent hackathon was held in Dubai on Feb 2023, attracting 311 students making up 108 teams from 22 schools. In addition to the session in Abu Dhabi (including Al Ain) scheduled for 30 September-1 October, the Sharjah chapter (including the Northern Emirates) will be hosted late October and the winners from all three chapters will go on to compete at a National level competition planned for November 2023.

For more information on Code Battle, visit https://codebattle.tech/

About iCodejr

iCodejr.com (registered as Learn and Grow FZ LLC) is a licensed online coding platform. It offers STEM-accredited live online coding classes with a world-class curriculum based on Bloom's Taxonomy, and structured around curriculums approved by Harvard, MIT & Google, helping the students gain the same level of proficiency at a global scale.

iCodejr's classes give students a competitive advantage in the field of computer science, and complement their in-school curriculum, helping them build efficiency in game design & development, app design & development, web design & development and data science & machine learning.

For more information: visit https://icodejr.com/

About Code Battle: https://codebattle.tech/

Follow on Social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/icodejr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/icodejunior/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/icodejr/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icodejr/

About 42 Abu Dhabi

42 Abu Dhabi is a new kind of innovative and disruptive coding was launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelerator program, which aims to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation and people.

In-line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a secure and confident society that is competitive, sustainable and open, 42 Abu Dhabi aims to empower through code, disrupt learning and create opportunities to answer the needs of the digital economy with innovation and efficiency.

A major milestone in the ongoing strategic relationship between the governments of the UAE and France, 42 Abu Dhabi is a progressive enabler in nurturing a future-ready workforce on a local and regional level.

42 Abu Dhabi joins a growing global network of over 35 schools and is the first of its kind in the GCC. The school runs a unique learning methodology that cultivates creativity and collaboration through peer-to-peer, project-based learning, without classrooms or teachers. The model has seen vast global success across the 42 Network and has equipped over 15,000 students with essential digital skills in areas such as data analytics, machine learning, algorithms and AI, parallel computing and others, as well as business skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, adaptability and working autonomously.

The school is located in Abu Dhabi’s Mina Zayed warehouses district and is open 24/7. The purpose-built 42 Abu Dhabi warehouse campus, designed with an open space, a new-age industrial feel, includes state-of-the-art coding labs using the latest technology, as well as a number of interactive smart spaces, meet-up lounges, an auditorium creativity rooms, dining and resting spaces. For more information, visit www.42AbuDhabi.ae

Follow us on Social media: