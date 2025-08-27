Orange Jordan concluded the 9th edition of the Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP 2025) with a ceremony held at the Innovation Hub at Orange Digital Village, to prevail the three winners.

After a highly competitive round in which ten innovative projects showcased their ideas to the jury’s members, the first place went to "Hi Health-Technologies", founded by Wissam Al-Qatawneh, an innovative health initiative to combat diabetes using advanced tools and technologies, winning a prize of JD 4,000. The second place was awarded to "Recycle of CO₂", founded by Ahmad Al-Khawaldeh, utilizing a patented technology to recycle industrial carbon dioxide emissions and convert them into high-purity organic fertilizers through electrochemical filtration, receiving a prize of JD 2,500. In third place came "EyeLocate", founded by Leen Al-Madanat, a technological solution designed to protect dementia patients from wandering or getting lost through iris scanning technology linked to a secure national database that enables authorities to quickly identify missing persons and contact their families, with a financial prize that is worth JD 1,500.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in the outstanding projects, especially that this year’s entrepreneurs opted for innovation that addresses critical community challenges. Reaffirming its ongoing commitment to their growth, the company pledged continued support to help them advance and grow locally and globally.

The company also extended its appreciation to the jury members for their role in identifying the most innovative and feasible projects, while congratulating the winners and expressing confidence in their future success.

The top three projects will qualify for the global edition of the prize, which brings together entrepreneurs from 17 countries across the Middle East and Africa. The final competitions will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, where participants will compete for awards of up to €25,000 for first place, €15,000 for second place, and €10,000 for third place, in addition to the Global Women’s Award of €20,000.

It is worth noting that Jordan has achieved notable successes in previous global editions, most recently with the entrepreneur Sawsan Al-Labbani, who won the Global Women’s Award 2024 for her project "iRole", whereas the project SMART WTI secured third place in 2023.

