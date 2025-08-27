Dubai, UAE – Wasl Group, one of the UAE’s most influential and leading real estate developers, has announced the successful sales launch of South Garden Buildings D & E at a prestigious event held at One & Only Royal Mirage on 26–27 August 2025. The release marks a major milestone in Wasl’s delivery of exceptional, value-driven freehold residential communities and reinforces its leadership in shaping Dubai’s future housing landscape.

Following the momentum of South Garden’s first phase in 2024, the second phase of Buildings D & E adds a refined collection of studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments to Wasl Gate, Dubai’s vibrant freehold master development in Jebel Ali. Nestled within beautifully landscaped green spaces, the project harmoniously combines convenience and tranquility, offering signature amenities such as a private Zen Garden, an exclusive residents’ pool and a dedicated gym. At the heart of the community is the vibrant Festival Plaza Mall, alongside multi-faith worship venues such as mosques, churches and temples, reinforcing Wasl Gate’s role as a destination designed for everyone.



South Garden offers residents seamless access to major business hubs, being strategically positioned along Sheikh Zayed Road. The development also provides direct connectivity to the Energy Metro Station on the Red Line, located within walking distance of the community. This combination of rapid transit and immediate highway access ensures residents benefit from unmatched connectivity across Dubai.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the Dubai First-Time Home Buyer (FTHB) program, a landmark initiative launched by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Wasl reserved a significant portion of South Garden D & E’s units exclusively for registered and eligible first-time buyers ahead of the public release. In line with the program’s framework, participating units are priced under AED 5 million, offering exceptional opportunities for new homeowners to step into premium living without compromise on quality, design, or location.

Mohamed Al Bahar, Director of Business Development at Wasl Group, said: "The trust placed in Wasl by those choosing us for their first home speaks volumes. It is a testament to our reputation for delivering not just properties, but thriving communities of enduring quality. With this project, we continue to create spaces that meet Dubai’s evolving housing needs, while ensuring that both first-time buyers and investors have access to homes that offer exceptional value and lasting appeal."

The project reflects Wasl’s ability to price strategically, ensuring strong property value retention and attractive returns for investors, while delivering homes that meet the highest benchmarks in architecture, sustainability and community planning.

About Wasl Group:

Wasl Group is one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, established by the Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) to oversee the management of its assets and grow its real estate portfolio. With a diverse range of residential, commercial, hospitality, and industrial properties, Wasl plays a vital role in shaping Dubai’s urban landscape.

With a portfolio of over 55,000 residential and commercial units, more than 1,000 buildings, and 5,500+ land plots spanning diverse uses, Wasl has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of Dubai’s real estate sector. The Group is committed to supporting the emirate’s long-term vision through sustainable development, innovation, and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents and investors alike.

For more information, please visit www.wasl.ae.