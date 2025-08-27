Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo proudly announced its partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education as the Official Telecom Sponsor of Qatar's highly anticipated "Back to School" event for the 2025-2026 academic year. The landmark two-day event took place on 25-26 August 2025 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), representing a meaningful national endeavor aimed at supporting the community and energising students, parents, and instructors as they prepare for the approaching academic calendar.

This year's "Back to School" event was the most comprehensive yet, bringing together students, parents, and educators in a celebration of learning and community. The initiative aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030 by strengthening educational partnerships and fostering digital literacy for all age groups.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications at Ooredoo, stated, “As Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, Ooredoo is committed to supporting education through meaningful partnerships. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education reflected our commitment to equipping students with the necessary resources to succeed. This initiative aligns with our broader vision of fostering a culture of learning and digital readiness among the youth.”

Ooredoo sponsored this initiative as part of its ongoing efforts to support students and encourage a positive return to school. The event featured educational workshops, networking opportunities for families and educators, showcase displays of the latest educational tools and technologies, and interactive activities designed to promote academic excellence.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

