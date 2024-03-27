Jeddah: – The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a multilateral credit and political risk insurer and a member of the IsDB Group has achieved a significant milestone by attaining an "AA-" long-term issuer credit and financial strength rating from Standard & Poor's (S&P), with a stable outlook and the highest within its peer group globally.

The rating report considers ICIEC’s Enterprise Risk Profile (ERP) as ‘strong’ under S&P’s Multilateral Lending Institutions (MLI) criteria, underpinned by the Corporation’s supportive shareholder base, strong Preferred Creditor Treatment (PCT), and unique policy role of conducting all business in Shariah-compliant manner.

Moreover, S&P assesses ICIEC’s Financial Risk Profile (FRP) as ‘very strong’ under its insurance criteria, as ICIEC’s capital adequacy shows a significant buffer above the 99.99% confidence, as measured by its insurers’ new risk-based capital model, Additionally, the Corporation maintains exceptional liquidity, further affirming its upscaled financial strength.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Member States, the esteemed Members of the ICIEC Board of Directors, and dedicated Staff for their unwavering commitment and consistent success." said Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC. "In alignment with IsDB Group initiatives, we reaffirm our steadfast dedication to prioritizing the Group’s strategic objectives to support member states by contributing to the development of Islamic finance and key initiatives such as green financing, ESG engagement, and fostering food security." added Mr. Kaissi

The "AA-" rating from S&P reflects ICIEC's solid financial position, sound risk management and governance practices. It also underscores the Corporation's ability to navigate challenging economic environments and its commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth and development in member countries.

-Ends-

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC)

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States, promote intra-OIC trade, and facilitate investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has delivered a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to the public and private in its 49 Member States and globally. The products' suite includes Documentary Credit Insurance Cover, Credit Insurance Cover, Bank Master Policy, Non-Honouring of Sovereign Financial Obligation,

and Investment Insurance Products. ICIEC has maintained for sixteen consecutive years an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of

the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 108 bn in trade and investment directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit: http://iciec.isdb.org

Media Contact

Mrs. Rania Binhimd, Communication Department

Email: Rbinhimd@isdb.org