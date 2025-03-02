Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: In a significant development for synergy and cooperation, the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment & Export Credit (ICIEC) and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) both members of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group signed a Documentary Credit Insurance Policy (DCIP). This strategic cooperation marks a robust step forward in managing and mitigating risks associated with Letters of Credit (LC) transactions involving Shariah compliant goods and services across OIC member countries and beyond, helping strengthen the economic resilience of these member countries.

The policy will provide critical coverage for ITFC transactions, enhancing trade confidence and facilitating smoother financial operations in global trade involving Shariah compliant products and services, thereby benefiting the broader economic landscape of the member countries. It is designed to provide ITFC with a comprehensive risk management tool to safeguard its LCs Confirmation transactions. The initiative seeks to address inherent risks associated with international trade and these robust risk mitigation measures are poised to support increased trade volumes among member countries, thereby contributing to the enhancement of intra-OIC trade as well as international trade. Increased trade strengthens the bonds between these countries, ensuring that risks are managed adeptly and contributing to sustainable development and overall regional prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, said: “This policy is a testament to our commitment to fostering secure and robust trade finance solutions, in perfect synergy with our fellow IsDB Group member, ITFC. With the DCIP, we are not only strengthening ITFC’s ability to manage inherent risks in LC transactions but also uniting our efforts to promote smoother and more reliable trade flows among Shariah compliant markets, ultimately benefiting all our member countries.”

Nazeem Noordali, Officer-in-Charge CEO of ITFC, added: “This Documentary Credit Insurance Policy is a crucial step in fortifying trade resilience across our member countries. By mitigating risks associated with Letters of Credit transactions, ITFC is reinforcing its commitment to fostering secure and seamless trade flows that support economic stability and sustainable development. Our collaboration with ICIEC ensures that businesses and financial institutions have the confidence and security needed to expand their trade activities, ultimately driving economic development and greater prosperity for our Member Countries”.

About ICIEC

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC member countries and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its member countries. ICIEC, for the 17th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time “AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$121 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

Media Contact:

About ITFC

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided over US$83 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

Contact:

