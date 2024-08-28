Dubai, UAE – As a leading global source provider of building safety solutions, the International Code Council (ICC) is proud to participate in MEPIC 2024 as a knowledge partner, bringing its expertise in building safety and sustainability to the forefront. The highly anticipated MEP International Conference (MEPIC) 2024, is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on September 16-17.

The Saudi Arabian Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) services market is expected to generate an estimated revenue of USD 1,823.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 3,262.2 million by 2030. In light of this, the conference aims to host an exclusive annual gathering for project owners, developers, architects, MEP consultants, engineers and contractors involved in Saudi Arabia’s mega project revolution. This aligns with Vision 2030, focusing on the future of the built sector, the transformative role of MEP, and its evolution to meet growing demands.

Representing ICC, Mohamed Ahmed Amer, Regional Director of Operations at ICC MENA will moderate discussions during the conference covering critical areas such as policy and regulation, environmental sustainability, smart and resilient infrastructure, technology and innovation, and project commissioning and maintenance strategies. The ICC is renowned for developing model building codes and standards used worldwide to ensure safe, sustainable, and resilient structures.

Emphasizing ICC’s commitment to building a safer and more sustainable future, Mohamed Ahmed Amer stated, “The MEP sector is a cornerstone of building safety and sustainability. At ICC, we understand that reliable MEP systems are crucial to the overall resilience of any structure and the welfare of its occupants. Our commitment is to ensure that these systems, along with every other aspect of building design, operation and maintenance, adhere to the highest standards, securing a safer and more sustainable future for the MENA region. This collaboration ensures that the latest research and feedback from building safety stakeholders are incorporated into the ICC’s model codes, benefiting the entire region.’’

MEPIC 2024 will cover a wide range of topics crucial to the future of MEP systems, including:

Innovative HVAC Technologies: Strategies to achieve zero carbon emissions through advanced HVAC systems.

Digital Innovations: The role of IoT, AI, and automation in creating intelligent MEP systems.

Green MEP: Sustainable and energy-efficient practices in MEP design and implementation.

Water Conservation: Innovative plumbing designs that promote water conservation.

Renewable Energy Integration: Incorporating renewable energy solutions into MEP systems.

Fire Protection: Advanced approaches to fire protection in MEP design.

BIM and Digital Twins: Utilizing Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Digital Twins in MEP design and construction.

The MEP Leaders Panel Discussion will be moderated by Tom Roberts, the International Code Council’s Global Director of PMG (Plumbing, Mechanical and Gas). “It’s an honor to be a part of these discussions during the conference delving into some subjects that are incredibly important to the International Code Council, such as innovation, water conservation, and sustainability in the built environment. I am looking forward to hearing from the panel members and sharing their knowledge and insights from the region”.

Key areas covered in this panel discussion will include exploring key trends and innovations, addressing the demand for change, evolving MEP approaches and processes, and collaboration best practices. This discussion brings together industry leaders to shape the future of MEP engineering in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic built environment.

A second panel discussion hosted by Tom Roberts will focus on water conservation strategies in plumbing design for a more sustainable built environment. Focus areas will include reducing water consumption, innovations in plumbing systems, leveraging smart technologies, and cost-benefit evaluation. This session aims to drive awareness and practical solutions for sustainable water use in construction and building operations.

In addition to the MEP International Conference, the Building Envelope Design and Insulation Conference will be co-located at the same venue on September 16 and 17. This conference will showcase sustainable and innovative building envelope designs and solutions for energy-efficient construction in Saudi Arabia.

For additional information on the conference:

Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing International Conferences - Register now

Building Envelope Design and Insulation Conference – Register now.

