Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a significant move aimed at enhancing building safety and construction standards in the Sultanate of Oman, the International Code Council (ICC) has signed a contract with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) to develop a series of six comprehensive building codes.

Leveraging ICC’s renowned expertise in crafting and implementing building codes for jurisdictions around the world, the initiative aims to tailor these codes to suit local contexts, reflecting the nation’s priorities and aspirations. This endeavor exemplifies ICC’s extensive experience in executing similar projects, underscoring its commitment to fostering safe, affordable, and sustainable communities worldwide.

The Minister of Housing, His Excellency Dr. Khalfan bin Said Al Shueili, and ICC's Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Solutions, Judy Zakreski, joined forces to formalize the agreement. A ceremonial signing event took place on 14 February 2024 at the Royal Opera House in Muscat.

Collaboratively, ICC and MoHUP are dedicated to setting new benchmarks in building safety and construction practices in the country. The project’s primary areas of focus include safety standards, sustainability, and technology integration, with the entire endeavor slated for finalization by early 2026.

The Sultanate’s adoption of building codes based on the 2021 and 2024 International Codes (I-Codes) will serve as a catalyst for raising standards and promoting best practices nationwide. By embracing advanced building regulations that also align with regional standards, the country not only ensures the safety and well-being of its citizens but also positions itself as a leader in fostering safety and sustainability in construction.

Director General of Urban Planning at the MoHUP, Dr. Hanan Al Jabri, said: “With rapid infrastructure growth and urban development happening in the country, the demand for robust building codes prioritizing safety and resilience, has become increasingly important. The strategic cooperation between MoHUP and the ICC underscores a shared responsibility to advancing safety, sustainability, and innovation in the Sultanate’s construction industry and represents a significant milestone in the journey towards achieving the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040.”

ICC’s Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Solutions, Judy Zakreski said: "We are honored to collaborate with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning on this exciting and important project. The Oman Building Codes will serve as a blueprint for safe, sustainable, and resilient construction practices in the country and align Oman’s building safety regulations with others in the MENA region."

Throughout the project duration, ICC and MoHUP will be working closely with designated Omani authorities, design professionals, and other stakeholders. This inclusive approach, adopted by the ICC on every project, ensures consistency, harmonization, and support which will benefit Oman's construction industry and its citizens.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

