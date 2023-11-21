Dubai, UAE – The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) have joined forces with the G20 Global Land Initiative of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to develop national capacities for land restoration.

Under this collaboration, ICBA and the G20 Global Land Initiative have recently concluded the first international training course “Biosaline Agriculture as an Approach to Land Restoration” for 22 decisionmakers, researchers, and experts from 19 countries.

Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA, said: “Technology transfer and capacity development form an integral part of our mission. So, we are excited to partner with the G20 Global Land Initiative to disseminate our unique expertise and know-how. And this training course is an important step towards raising greater awareness about nature-based solutions for land restoration and equipping various stakeholders from around the world with skills and tools to achieve this goal.”

Dr. Muralee Thummarukudy, Director of the G20 Global Land Initiative, said: “At the G20 Global Land Initiative, we are committed to forging partnerships that drive positive change in our world’s landscapes. Together with ICBA, we hope to build capacity and pioneer innovative solutions in biosaline agriculture, fostering sustainable land use and contributing to a greener, more resilient future for all.”

Held at ICBA’s headquarters in Dubai on 6-9 November 2023, the CPD-certified training program focused on a range of nature-based technologies and approaches for managing and restoring degraded soils and mitigating and adapting to climate change effects on agriculture. It was based on more than two decades of ICBA’s research and development work in sustainable natural resources management and land rehabilitation in different parts of the world.

In particular, the course offered insights into global and local impacts of climate change, the significance of crop biodiversity, integrated cropping systems, and sustainable land and water resources management. It covered a variety of topics, including the use of salt-tolerant food and feed crops and agroforestry systems for soil rehabilitation, salinity mitigation, and freshwater conservation.

The partnership with the G20 Global Land Initiative is aligned with ICBA’s continued efforts to develop individual and institutional capacities to support sustainable agricultural development, food security, and livelihoods in different regions. Since its establishment in 1999, ICBA has conducted more than 180 technical training courses in around 40 countries, having benefited more than 4,600 policymakers, specialists, extension officers, farmers, and students from 100 countries.

