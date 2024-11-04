iCapital continues to solidify its position in the GCC region by partnering with MPW, offering its leading technology and alternative investment solutions, including private equity, private credit, real assets, and hedge funds, to financial advisors at banks, family offices, and independent financial institutions.

ZURICH & NEW YORK – iCapital, the global fintech platform driving the world’s alternative investment marketplace for the wealth and asset management industries, further accelerates its global expansion and strengthens its presence in the GCC by entering a strategic partnership with MPW Capital Advisors (MPW) to amplify its growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The MPW partnership will serve clients in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, iCapital plans to open regional offices in the near future.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region presents significant growth potential for alternative investments, with a projected net wealth growth from $19.2 trillion in 2023 to $30.6 trillion in 2028, making it one of the fastest-growing regions globally. The GCC is the strongest contributor within MEA to this significant growth. The partnership with MPW will bring alternative investing opportunities available on iCapital Marketplace to advisors and their high-net-worth clients in the Gulf region, meeting their significantly growing demand for the asset class. Furthermore, iCapital is committed to providing on-the-ground support through MPW as advisors learn about, invest in, and manage alternatives, supporting them throughout the entire investment lifecycle.

"Today's announcement outlines another important step forward in our global growth, as we accelerate bringing iCapital’s technology and solutions to the asset and wealth management industries in the GCC region," said Marco Bizzozero, Head of International at iCapital. "The GCC is an important strategic market in our mission to make private markets more inclusive. Wealth creation is increasingly occurring in private markets, and iCapital is dedicated to meeting the growing demand of private banks and wealth managers in the region. With our local support through MPW, we will facilitate increased access to alternative investments, making them a key component of diversified portfolios and enhancing financial outcomes for clients."

At the forefront of bringing alternative investments to the private wealth channel, iCapital’s end-to-end operating system supports a comprehensive menu of alternative investments with lower minimums and simplified digital workflows. As the trusted technology partner to wealth managers and asset managers, iCapital provides enterprise solutions, education, a complete suite of tools, data management, and distribution capabilities that serve a vast network of wealth managers and their high-net-worth clients around the world, helping them to navigate private market investing opportunities seamlessly.

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for MPW and our investor base in the GCC region," said Chukri Moubarak, Founder and CEO of MPW. "It underscores our commitment to empowering private banks and wealth managers with unparalleled access to innovative digital technology, knowledge transfer, and a diverse range of alternative investment opportunities from leading global private markets asset managers, such as private equity and private credit firms, alongside top global hedge fund managers. Through our partnership with iCapital, we are ideally positioned to add momentum to the democratization of private markets and meet the rapidly growing demand within the private wealth industry in the Gulf region.”

Through MPW, iCapital will accelerate the distribution of iCapital Marketplace in the GCC region. The collaboration offers a diversified menu on iCapital, including private equity, private credit, hedge funds, real estate, and infrastructure, to GCC financial advisors at banks, family offices, and independent financial institutions.

About iCapital

iCapital powers the world’s alternative investment marketplace, offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, data management and distribution capabilities, and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, as well as other participants in this ecosystem, and offers unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets, structured investments (SI), and annuities into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital’s secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With $200 billion+ in global platform assets, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing, and seamlessly integrates with clients’ existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1,675 people globally and has 17 offices worldwide, including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. iCapital has consistently been recognized for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance, including CNBC World Top Fintech Companies for 2024, and Forbes Fintech 50 for seven consecutive years since 2018.

For more information, visit icapital.com | X (Twitter): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc/

About MPW

[MPW Capital Advisors (“MPW”) is a regulated financial services firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with offices in Dubai, Frankfurt, Seoul, and New York. As a leading capital solutions platform in the Middle East, MPW collaborates with global private market asset managers to bring unique investment opportunities to the Gulf region's sophisticated investors. A core principle of MPW is aligning its interests by investing firm and partner capital in each distribution offering. MPW also complements its principal investing and outsourced investor relations activities with investment banking advisory services.]

For media inquiries, please contact:

icapital@artfincommunications.com