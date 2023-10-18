Ras Laffan Community Outreach Program will exclusively sponsor Sanea to engage schools in the North of Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Ibtechar, Qatar’s leading practical innovation solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ras Laffan Community Outreach Program (COP) under the patronage of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) to advance a culture of discovery and making as well as boost practical innovation among preparatory and high schools in Qatar – through its flagship Sanea program.

As part of the four-year agreement, beginning this year, the Sanea program will be delivered under the patronage of the Ministry. Sanea will serve as an accelerator of the Ministry’s e-learning strategy that seeks to increase the adoption of e-learning methodologies and advanced educational technologies in Qatar’s public schools in order to enhance education outcomes.

Commenting on the milestone agreement, Nayef Al-Ibrahim, CEO and Co-founder of Ibtechar, said, “We are deeply honored to consolidate our partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, as well as join forces with Ras Laffan Community Outreach Program, to enrich and bolster the Sanea program. The MoU builds from our long-standing commitment to building Qatar’s knowledge-based economy by nurturing the next wave of tech innovators in the country through comprehensive learning experiences and the inculcation of practical innovation skills.”

The partnership will follow a strategic approach to provide a transformative and holistic experience to students and teachers embarking on the Sanea journey each year. To this end, all participating schools will be empowered with dedicated makerspaces/labs consisting of cutting-edge technologies and materials to inspire creativity, stimulate exploration and enable hands-on experimenting.

Embracing this approach, this year’s edition of the Sanea competition engages schools in the Northern region of Qatar and is being delivered under the exclusive sponsorship of Ras Laffan Community Outreach Program (COP). Ten schools are participating in the current edition of Sanea. However, the partnership envisions to spread the Sanea program across 25 schools in the Northern areas in the next three years.

The Sanea program was first introduced in 2016 and since then has benefitted more than 3200 Qatari youth with the tools required to enable a mindset of discovery, research and creative thinking. As part of this, Ibtechar has trained over 300 teachers to ensure students benefit from technical and mentoring advice needed to deliver the projects that include over 200 submissions to date.

To know more about the Sanea Competition, please visit http://www.sanea.me/en/competition-program/

About Ibtechar:

Ibtechar is an innovation management and development company, founded in 2011 to provide practical innovation solutions for institutions and businesses. Ibtechar offers a unique service through a tailored turnkey solution customized to each client based on their business needs. Ibtechar works hand-in-hand with its clients by introducing innovative strategies and methodologies, as well as integrating tools and technologies related to the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), guaranteeing sustainable change, on-time delivery, and successful results.

