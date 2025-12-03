RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA — IBM and stc group announced today an expanded collaboration to prepare Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications sector for the emerging post-quantum era. Under this collaboration, stc group leveraged IBM’s quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions to analyze and fortify the group’s current data protection and encryption protocols against future quantum threats.

The collaboration established a quantum-safe framework designed to proactively identify and mitigate cryptographic risks, ensuring readiness for a time when large-scale quantum computing could challenge existing encryption systems safeguarding sensitive data.

By integrating advanced cryptographic tools, quantum-safe protocols, and robust governance, the framework embeds security by design and builds cryptographic agility aligned with NIST (US National Institute of Standards and Technology) standards. This will secure stc’s networks and subscriber ecosystems, positioning the group as a resilient, trusted leader in the post-quantum landscape.

“We are fast approaching an era of progress and transformation: one in which the rapid adoption of quantum technologies presents businesses and organizations with new opportunities and challenges,” said Abdulaziz A. Alaqil, CSDM Excellence & Engineering GM at stc group. “Our collaboration with IBM is focused on future-proofing our digital ecosystem and the clients we serve, ensuring we are equipped with the most comprehensive quantum-safe solutions available.”

“At IBM we aim to serve as a partner of choice to the leading innovators and changemakers in the public and private sector redefining life and business in Saudi Arabia,” said Khaled AlOfaysan, Country Head and Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Saudi Arabia. “Our work with stc can be traced back several years, and we are delighted to have collaborated with the telecoms operator again, now to advance the Saudi telecommunications sector toward quantum-safe readiness.”

The collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to safeguarding the future of Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity capabilities and offerings. It also marks a major step towards strengthening the Kingdom’s digital resilience amid rapid advancements in quantum computing, as Saudi Arabia actively invests in quantum infrastructure and talent, and advances policies in alignment with Vision 2030, and technical capabilities.

With IBM’s deep industry expertise and pioneering work in quantum-safe cryptography, this collaboration empowers stc group to lead the region into the post-quantum era, showcasing its commitment to innovation in secure, future-ready telecommunications.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About stc group

stc group is an enabler of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

