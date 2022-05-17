Dubai: - ibis Styles Deira, known for its playful and creative design is delighted to announce its highly anticipated opening. The striking 143-room hotel, located in the heart of Dubai’s heritage centre, in close proximity to a plethora of cultural attractions, is a welcome addition to the vibrant locality.

Nestled in the heart of one of the city’s historic districts and bringing a fresh perspective on the modern hospitality sector, ibis Styles Deira serves as an affordable and stylish launchpad to discover the city’s local hot spots and hidden gems. The property is a short walking distance to many of the historical wonders Dubai has to offer, offering guests the unique opportunity to explore the bustling Souks, wander along the scenic Creek waterfront and uncover the area’s many cultural attractions such as Dubai Heritage Village.

Inspired by the beauty of Arabic calligraphy and urban movement, ibis Styles Deira is a stylish reflection of the area’s rich heritage, while tastefully embracing modern elements through bold colours and designs. Spread across six floors, the vibrant property offers an array of different room types, including conveniently connecting family rooms, making it the ideal destination for leisure and business travellers alike.

Speaking on the opening, Robin Solomon, General Manager at Aparthotel Adagio & ibis Styles Dubai Deira says, “I am extremely proud to launch ibis Styles Deira today; a culmination of the hardwork of many talented individuals. With a modern aesthetic that draws inspiration from local traditions, ibis Styles Deira will become a sought after destination for regional and international travelers alike. I look forward to welcoming guests through our doors and providing them with a personalised and unique experience.”

ibis Styles Deira features four distinct dining experiences catering to a variety of tastes and preferences. Lily’s Garden, the airy and spacious restaurant located on the ground floor is dedicated to fresh specialties and botanical mixes throughout the day. Serving fresh and locally-sourced produce, Lily’s Garden will provide an eclectic mix of dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The stunning Infinity Pool on the rooftop offers guests panoramic views overlooking the iconic skyline of old Dubai, Dubai Creek, and the mesmerizing horizon of the Arabian Sea. Guests can kick back and savour captivating sunset views from the stylish rooftop bar, offering a selection of appetizing snacks and expertly-crafted beverages - the perfect place to kick-back for the day and enjoy scenic views.

On the second floor, The Sports Bar is a laidback, casual dining concept suitable for friends to savour delicious comfort food, snacks and drinks against the back drop of live sports action from seven TV screens. For hot beverages, healthy snacks or delectable baked sweet treats, guests can relax in the cosy enclave of the cafe within the buzzing hotel lobby.

For the working professional, ibis Styles Deira features two meeting rooms that are fully equipped with an LCD screen projector and a flat screen TV, and complimentary WiFi to conduct all business needs. Other amenities at the hotel include a fully equipped gym on the top floor offering striking views of Old Dubai as well as the playful and vibrantly designed kids play area open 24/7 across the lobby.

Only a stone’s throw from Dubai’s main cultural and heritage centres including the all new Dubai Gold Souk Extension and the Spice and Textile souq, ibis Styles Deira is the ideal destination for a short or long term stay in the city. A short walk from the Gold Souk metro and bus station, the hotel offers guests ease of access to key tourist attractions, business centres and transport routes. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away, while La Mer, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are only a 20-minute drive from the property.

The hotel is now open from the 15th of April 2022 and bookings can be made on the website, by phone or by e-mail.

For more details visit: https://all.accor.com/hotel/A7N5/index.en.shtml

