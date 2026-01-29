Deus X Pay, a licensed provider of stablecoin transaction solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with IBC Aviation, a leading provider of private jet charter services, aircraft management, and acquisition consulting. This collaboration will allow IBC Aviation to accept cryptocurrencies for its services, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC).

With this integration, high-net-worth and corporate travelers can effortlessly conduct transactions using digital assets, enjoying the benefits of 24/7 availability just like IBC Aviation’s dedicated representatives. This alignment means that just as clients can rely on IBC's team to manage trip details and ensure seamless communication around the clock, they can also expect the same flexibility with stablecoin transactions, which facilitate real-time payments any time of day. Every journey is meticulously tailored to meet individual needs, reflecting IBC Aviation's unwavering commitment to transparency, trust, and safety throughout the travel process.

Through this partnership, IBC Aviation enhances its ability to deliver outstanding service, ensuring that clients can focus on their travels without the hassle of traditional payment limitations.

Frédérik IOOS at IBC Aviation, said, “Cryptocurrencies allow for secure and instant transactions, making them perfect for last-minute flights. We have adapted to the growing demand from our customers for this payment method. We are pleased to announce our partnership with Deus X Pay, which enables us to offer this payment solution.”

Richard Crook, CEO of Deus X Pay, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, “We are thrilled to partner with IBC Aviation, as this collaboration represents a significant step towards integrating cutting-edge financial solutions within the aviation sector. By leveraging stablecoin transactions, we can elevate the travel experience for clients, delivering services that are seamless, secure, and efficient. Together, we are not only redefining how travel is conducted but also setting a new standard of convenience in the industry.”

This collaboration not only streamlines payment processes but also ensures that clients can enjoy a seamless journey, backed by the expertise and dedication of the IBC Aviation team. As they continue to innovate and evolve, IBC Aviation remains dedicated to setting new standards in private air travel, ultimately transforming clients' experiences.

About IBC Aviation:

Founded in 2012 by directors of major business aviation companies, IBC Aviation specializes in private jet charter services, aircraft management & aircraft acquisition consulting.

For over 30 years, its founders have developed and maintained trusted relations with industry leaders to provide clients with 360° tailor-made solutions.

The company’s core values, transparency, trust, and safety guide IBC Aviation’s representatives throughout their daily tasks to deliver outstanding services on every single flight.

About Deus X Pay:

Deus X Pay (DXP) is a leading provider of institutional stablecoin solutions, revolutionising the authorisation, clearing, and settlement of cryptocurrency transactions. DXP enhances global transaction options for institutions, businesses, and corporations by seamlessly merging traditional finance with advanced digital infrastructure, enabling faster, more cost-effective, and secure transactions.

Deus X Pay operates under a license in Canada, is registered as a Money Services Business with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). Additionally, under the legal entity Zeply Global ME FZCO, DXP holds an in-principal license as a Virtual Asset Service for the provision of Broker-Dealer and Advisory Services.

