Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Ibanera, a leading digital banking platform, is attending the RAK DAO conference this year as one of the primary sponsors. At the event, Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera, will be driving discussion on the future of fintech amongst Web3 leaders, including what this looks like in the Middle East and the RAK DAO ecosystem.

Ibanera’s role at the event will showcase the fintech enablement platform’s commitment to driving innovation and leadership amongst the emerging technology industry as it showcases its latest projects.

Ibanera’s CEO Michael Carbonara will also play a key role at the conference, as he joins global business leaders to discuss the power of interconnectivity during a panel talk that will further highlight the company’s influence as a supportive power to global institutions and financial organisations alike. Within this talk, Carbonara will be exploring the RAK DAO vision, mapping a decentralized world built within a well-integrated ecosystem for which collaboration, partnerships and innovation mark key pillars of success.

“As the fintech space continues to pursue greater connections across the global Web3 and decentralized landscape, the more we are able to map out what the future of finance looks like and how it will shape businesses and banking”, said Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera. “The RAK DAO Conference is a cornerstone moment for the industry to get together and explore this exciting world of innovation, and I’m looking forward to hearing fresh perspectives from leaders within the community”.

As a key partner for this year’s RAK DAO conference, the MENA region’s premier blockchain and Web3 summit, Ibanera continues to devote its focus on the innovative Web3 momentum in the Middle East. Carbonara’s panel discussion at RAK DAO 2024 this year will occur on October 25th in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Tickets and more information can be found on the RAK DAO website, conference.rakdao.com.

About Ibanera:

Ibanera is an API-driven fintech enablement platform with a robust compliance engine, and integrated cross-border payments network that supports businesses and financial institutions with full Web2 and Web3 interoperability. With a global footprint and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, Ibanera continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the fintech landscape.

About Michael Carbonara:

Michael Carbonara is a highly accomplished business leader, currently CEO of Ibanera, where he's driven substantial growth and success. He's renowned for his expertise in navigating complex regulatory environments and establishing crucial licenses globally. A visionary in financial technology (FinTech), he's instrumental in Ibanera's market position, with key achievements in electronic payments, card network registrations, and expanding global reach through strategic partnerships. Michael is also a board member at Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc., and is the Co-Founder of Gattaca Genomics, implementing AI technologies in genomics diagnostics and managing revenue models.