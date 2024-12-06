(Abu Dhabi) – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has opened an expanded office in Abu Dhabi featuring a new training center. This demonstrates IATA’s commitment to supporting the Middle East’s growing aviation sector and fostering the next generation of industry professionals.

His Excellency (H.E.) Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority, officially opened the facility, joined by the first cohort of trainees and IATA representatives.

“The expansion of IATA’s presence in the UAE with a new training center reinforces the country’s position as a global aviation hub. Having a key international organization like IATA expand its footprint here also demonstrates the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi and its value proposition as a preferred destination for global organizations,” said H.E. Al Suwaidi.

Taking advantage of the UAE’s strategic location and excellent connectivity, IATA’s Abu Dhabi office will provide services to airlines, trainees, strategic partners and governments in the Middle East and beyond.

“We are proud to expand our presence in the UAE, with our office in Abu Dhabi. Over the past 18 Months our team in Abu Dhabi has grown by 140%. By expanding our physical presence in this global aviation hub, we will be able to support our airline members, trainees from across the aviation value chain and the industry’s many stakeholders more efficiently. Our aim is to facilitate the further successful growth of the region’s aviation sector, which is a strategic contributor to the region’s social and economic development,” said Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East.

IATA Training

As the global aviation sector expands, there is a growing need for highly skilled aviation professionals. IATA’s new training center in Abu Dhabi is strategically positioned to help meet this demand by offering cutting-edge training programs across a wide range of aviation disciplines, supporting the development of industry professionals and strengthening the sector’s capabilities in the Middle East and beyond.

In 2025, the center will offer over 60 courses, covering key areas such as safety, security, sustainability, airline operations, airport management and operations and cargo management. Among the most popular programs offered will be:

Aviation Internal Auditor

Competency-based Training for Dangerous Goods Instructors

DGR for Accepting DG Consignments

Risk-based IOSA Airline Training

Temperature-controlled Air Cargo Operations for Pharmaceutical Products.

The Abu Dhabi Training Center will cater to aviation professionals from airlines, airports, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders, providing essential training to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving global aviation landscape.

IATA’s training programs are recognized globally, with IATA Training developing more than 100,000 aviation professionals annually.

For more information about IATA’s training programs, please visit: www.iata.org/training-abu-dhabi

