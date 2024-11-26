Dubai, UAE – Hyundai UAE, in partnership with Emirates Transport, held a handover ceremony on Tuesday, to facilitate the delivery of 376 Hyundai vehicles in batches. This event underlines Hyundai’s commitment to providing innovative and sustainable transportation solutions in the UAE. Among the vehicles that were handed over, 60 Sonata Hybrid units were dedicated to Abu Dhabi Taxi, supporting the capital's ongoing efforts towards greener and more efficient public transport.

Mr. Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Hyundai UAE stated, "We are honoured to enter a concrete partnership with Emirates Transport, and this handover reflects the trust placed in Hyundai’s reliable and eco-friendly vehicle solutions. The delivery of 60 Sonata Hybrids to Abu Dhabi Taxi marks a significant leap towards supporting the nation's sustainability goals and offering enhanced efficiency and comfort for passengers."

Hyundai’s commitment to sustainability is exemplified by its growing hybrid lineup, designed to address the UAE’s increasing demand for cleaner transportation solutions. With each new addition to its hybrid range, Hyundai is not just meeting the need of the hour but shaping the future of mobility in a way that aligns with the UAE’s environmental goals.

Dominic Hagerty, Chief Transport and Lease Officer at Emirates Transport, commented on the collaboration saying, "At Emirates Transport, we recognize Hyundai's commitment to excellence in vehicle performance, which aligns perfectly with our standards. The introduction of 60 Sonata Hybrid vehicles into the Abu Dhabi Taxi fleet underscores our commitment to sustainability and innovation. This initiative reflects our drive to enhance our transport network while actively reducing emissions, all without compromising the high level of service our customers expect."

Hyundai’s hybrid lineup continues to pick up pace, with models such as the TUCSON Hybrid, ELANTRA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid and SANTA FE Hybrid, widely recognised for their performance and efficiency. These vehicles combine traditional petrol engines with electric motors, delivering improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions. The Sonata Hybrid, in particular, is engineered for optimal fuel economy, featuring a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, providing a seamless transition between power sources.

The Sonata Hybrid also incorporates Hyundai’s latest innovations, including regenerative braking, which captures energy during braking to recharge the battery, and advanced aerodynamic design features such as an active air flap that reduces drag to improve overall efficiency. The TUCSON Hybrid stands out with its spacious SUV design and versatility, while the ELANTRA Hybrid combines a sleek sedan style with exceptional fuel economy. Meanwhile, the SANTA FE Hybrid offers family-friendly practicality with a focus on long-range driving comfort and eco-conscious performance.

With these innovative and sustainable features, Hyundai’s hybrid range delivers a premium driving experience while significantly reducing the environmental impact of daily transport. The introduction of 60 Sonata Hybrid units into the Abu Dhabi Taxi fleet serves as a crucial part of this eco-conscious movement, allowing both passengers and drivers to enjoy refined comfort, lower fuel costs, and Hyundai's signature blend of technology and safety.

The introduction of the Sonata Hybrid into Abu Dhabi’s taxi fleet contributes drastically to reducing carbon emissions in the emirate while providing a premium experience for both drivers and passengers.