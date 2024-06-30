Initial images reveal glimpse of new model’s signature LED daytime running lights, as well as Hyundai’s EV design identity with pixel styling elements

Hyundai outlines INSTER’s targeted maximum range of 355 km (WLTP)

INSTER will make official debut at Busan International Mobility Show in late June

Dubai – Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the first official teaser images of its new A-segment sub-compact EV: INSTER.

INSTER is derived from "intimate" and "innovative", with the name of Hyundai's new sub-compact EV also reflecting the evolution from the Korea-only, petrol-powered CASPER, introduced in 2021. INSTER will set new standards in terms of driving range, technology, and safety features, redefining what buyers can expect from a vehicle in this class.

The images reveal a robust yet compact SUV profile with signature LED daytime running lights, plus pixel-graphic turn signals and tail lamps that define the new sub-compact EV’s design.

Hyundai is also outlining INSTER’s projected maximum range of 355 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

INSTER will make its global debut at the Busan International Mobility Show later this month.

