HyperPay, a leading payment service provider in the MENA region, signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Mastercard and Mozn at Money20/20 Middle East 2025, held in Riyadh. These partnerships are set to significantly advance digital payments innovation and improve transaction security across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

The agreements represent a significant milestone for HyperPay, strengthening its position in leading the region’s financial technology development and supporting broader initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030 to boost fintech adoption and create a secure digital economy.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay, said: “These two landmark partnerships underscore our commitment to shaping the future of digital payments in the region. Our collaboration with Mastercard is a milestone in HyperPay’s mission to promote digital inclusion and empower SMEs across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar with modern payment solutions. At the same time, our integration of Mozn’s Focal platform enhances our fraud prevention capabilities and builds trust with every transaction. Together, these MoUs strengthen our mission to deliver innovative and more secure payment experiences that will transform the way businesses handle their financial operations in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”,

In partnership with Mastercard, HyperPay will issue business cards tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and merchants across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. These cards are designed to provide scalable, secure, and future-proof payment solutions for businesses. This collaboration comes after HyperPay’s recent approval of its Electronic Money Institute (EMI) license from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), enabling the company to digitize SME payments more effectively.

Meanwhile, its agreement with Mozn, a regional leader in enterprise AI technologies, aims to incorporate Mozn’s innovative Focal platform into HyperPay’s ecosystem. This partnership seeks to enhance fraud prevention and financial crime compliance across HyperPay’s digital transactions.

These strategic partnerships come at a time of increasing digital adoption in the region. According to Mastercard insights, 93 percent of SMEs in Saudi Arabia are optimistic about the year ahead, with 99 percent already accepting digital payments, highlighting a strong demand for innovative, secure, and flexible payment solutions.

The MoUs mark an important step in HyperPay’s effort to deliver smarter, faster, and more secure payment experiences, further boosting the region’s quickly expanding digital economy.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com