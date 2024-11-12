With total investments of 237 billion EGP

KSA: Hyde Park Development, the leading real estate developer in Egypt, is participating in the 2nd edition of Cityscape Global 2024, held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from November 11th to 14th.

This participation aligns with Hyde Park's strategy to strengthen real estate ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia and showcase its premium projects. The company will highlight its 17 years of experience in developing integrated, diverse projects that cater to various customer needs, with total investments of 237 billion EGP.

At the exhibition, Hyde Park will showcase its latest residential, commercial, and entertainment projects in the North Coast, East, and West Cairo. These projects are distinguished by their modern designs, integrated services, and exceptional facilities management. Additionally, the company will present its comprehensive range of real estate marketing and consulting services.

In this context, Eng. Amin Serag, CEO of Hyde Park, emphasized that the company's participation in Cityscape Global in Riyadh represents a strategic turning point in its journey towards strengthening its regional presence, specifically in the promising Saudi market. He said: "Through this participation, Hyde Park aims to enhance its position as a leading company in the field of real estate development, attract a wide segment of investors, and provide our marketing services and consultations to meet the aspirations of contemporary customers."

In 2020, Hyde Park established Founders, a real estate consulting company, with a capital of approximately EGP 500 million, with the aim of providing marketing, sales, and development consulting services for the real estate market and various investment entities. It has been able to make great achievements in a short period of time for two exceptional projects, namely "Wesal City" and "Gardenia City". Wesal City is an integrated city located directly on the Suez Road in the heart of East Cairo, covering an area of ​​more than 800 acres. The number of units sold reached 7,079 units, with total sales of more than EGP 35.5 billion in two years. While the Gardenia City project is characterized by a large area of ​​513 acres, 26.5% of which is allocated to green spaces and gardens. 19,200 units were sold and delivered. In 2023, Founders was among the companies that achieved the best sales, with a total of EGP 28.6 billion.

Hyde Park launched the SeaShore project on the Mediterranean coast in Ras El Hekma area, which is located 50 minutes away from El Alamein International Airport. The SeaShore project extends over an area of ​​240 acres and overlooks a green oasis of palm trees merged with the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean Sea. The project offers a unique experience through nearly 4,000 units varying between twin houses, villas, units and cabins with a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean coast to suit different tastes, while paying attention to service and entertainment areas that guarantee a wonderful summer experience.

In East Cairo, the company presented the pioneering "Hyde Park" project in New Cairo, which is one of the leading projects in the Fifth Settlement area, and is located on an area of ​​​​6 million square meters, with a total of 20 thousand units, and a huge investment volume exceeding 100 billion pounds. The project is characterized by its diverse designs of separate and connected villas and residential apartments with different areas, from 75 square meters to 687 meters, to meet the diverse tastes and needs of customers. More than 5,000 units have been delivered so far. The project features all the advanced services and facilities, including a clubhouse with an area of ​​10,000 square meters, and a largest park in Cairo with an area of ​​600 thousand square meters. The project also includes the Business District, with an area of ​​60,000 square meters, which includes administrative units ranging in area from 50 meters to complete administrative buildings. It also includes the HydeOut entertainment area, which is the largest entertainment area in the Fifth Settlement, with an area of ​​42 thousand square meters. It is a multi-use family area with a group of restaurants, a designated area for children, a corner for pets, and spaces designated for practicing sports in the sports club located on an area of ​​35 acres.

In West Cairo, the company offers Tawny and Garden Lakes projects, which include entertainment services such as a clubhouse, swimming pools, a children's area, social activity spaces, a cycling and jogging track, outdoor activity areas, a reading area, co-working spaces, large landscaped gardens with architectural design, and a service area. The project also features an underground parking lot to maintain traffic safety, with great care for natural spaces, in order to achieve an important and major equation in all the company's projects, which is the real care for commercial and entertainment spaces in every corner. The company will deliver the Tawny project in 2025, with a total of 256 villas.

It is noteworthy that Hyde Park Real Estate Development Company was established in 2007 under the name of Damac Properties Development LLC. In 2009, the Housing and Development Bank, the Egyptian Arab Real Estate Bank, and the Holding Company for Investment and Development acquired 60% of the company’s shares. In May 2013, the New Urban Communities Authority entered as a shareholder and strategic partner. Moreover, the National Bank of Egypt also acquired 24% of the company's shares.