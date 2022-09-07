Global - Hybrid Solutions, the provider of VertexFX, the market leading online trading software has today announced a full company rebrand and a refresh of its corporate identity. The software provider presented a new logo with an enhanced font, a brighter colour palate and has plans to launch a new website design unveiled in the upcoming months.



In line with this, the multi-level online trading platform for Forex and currency trading also announced the opening of its new Dubai office to support its expansion into the MENA region.



Adel Jibrin, the newly appointed CEO and Managing Partner at Hybrid Solutions commented on the brand refresh: “We are proud to be sharing this news after recently celebrating Hybrid Solutions’ 20-year anniversary. Over the past two decades we have seen the Hybrid Solutions brand evolve to become one of the world’s leading providers of online trading software used by brokerages globally.”



He continued: “VertexFX trading software has a closed-loop trading structure that supports brokers of all sizes and in 10 languages. We have developed an unrivalled reputation by going above and beyond with the comprehensive back-office support we offer alongside the trading infrastructure we have developed.”

VertexFX, is a state-of-the-art online trading system introduced as a package of holistic solutions including trading Plugins, a Backoffice, dealing desk, client terminals, dedicated

hosting, White Labelling, and bridging capabilities. What’s more, through VertexFX financial institutions can access a risk management bridge allowing them to perform auto clearing with Tier-1 liquidity providers. The multi-level and multi-security online trading platform is used by dealing rooms, liquidity providers, exchanges, market makers and brokerage firms from around the globe.



This announcement is a natural step in the firm’s rapid global expansion strategy to deliver the most powerful trading software that caters for the needs of a brokerages Backoffice, client trade station and server side. The new brand has been designed to easily be incorporated in over 10 languages and a range of marketing material in different geographical jurisdictions as the firm expands within the MENA region and beyond.

Visit www.hybridsolutions.com to explore the current website, new brand, and logo.



About Hybrid Solutions

Hybrid Solutions has adopted the latest technologies and international standards to develop the Forex online trading platform, VertexFX.

VertexFX is a comprehensive software with components for various departments within a financial institution including Backoffice, client trading stations and server sides intended for market makers, clearing houses, brokerage firms and dealing rooms.



Hybrid Solutions’ fast development and possibilities for customization, coupled with professionalism and support for trading systems, creates a solid ground for real partnerships that allow businesses to grow and prosper.



