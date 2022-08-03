Aqaba, Jordan – Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort announced the inauguration of the sensory rooms area which is considered to be the first in a resort and is located inside the kid’s area, Camp Hyatt. Designed by field experts and specialists the sensory area is equipped with technology and games for children with special needs and autism.

Stemming from their firm belief in the importance of providing a suitable and safe destination for all families and those with children with special needs and autism, the Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort established the sensory rooms, and in turn presenting an enjoyable family trip destination for everyone – with no exception. As the sensory rooms area was designed and equipped by experts specialized in developing children’s abilities and skills. Not to mention being managed and supervised by specialists who received the required training on the facilities and the sensory games available in the rooms.

In his turn, the General Manager of Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort – Jean Francois Durand – said “We are continuously working diligently to provide our guests with a unique stay and an exceptional destination experience for those who are looking for comfort and leisure, by constantly developing our services and facilities. From here, we initiated the sensory rooms in the resort dedicated to all families and those with special needs and autism. The main purpose of the sensory rooms is to give the entire family the chance to travel and have a good time within a safe environment.” He added that “The idea of establishing this area stemmed from our strong belief in supporting communities and families, and we grateful for our partners for paving the way for us to complete this pioneering project.”

The project was launched within a private ceremony held at the children playing area, Camp Hyatt, and attended by a number of the resort partners and media representatives. The attendees listened to a brief walk-through of the sensory rooms, and technologies used. Additionally, Wissam Hodroj, Sales and Marketing Department Director – emphasized on the importance of hosting many activities with relevant associations and centers to increase its visibility among target segments and present its full potential.

Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort has the distinction of being a unique tourist destination where its facilities, gained from its enchanting location, and exceptional services made it one of the luxurious hotels favored by families, friends, and businessmen looking for a unique destination to work, enjoy a good time, and relax.