CHICAGO – Hyatt announced today that affiliates of Hyatt and ALDAU Development have entered into a franchise agreement to bring the full-service lifestyle brand, Hyatt Centric, to Egypt, with Hyatt Centric Cairo West.

The 283-key lifestyle hotel will become the second Hyatt-branded hotel in Cairo’s well-established Pyramids Heights Business Park, following the opening of Hyatt Regency Cairo West in 2021, further demonstrating Hyatt’s intentional brand growth in the Europe, Africa and Middle East region.

“We are proud to work with ALDAU Development to bring the Hyatt Centric brand to Egypt, “said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development, Middle East and Africa, at Hyatt. “This signing is an exciting milestone as the hotel will mark the Hyatt Centric brand debut in Africa, showcasing our commitment to enhancing our lifestyle portfolio, and growing our brand presence in markets that matter most to our guests and World of Hyatt members.”

With a prime location at Cairo’s western end, by the city’s major business hubs and key tourist attractions, Hyatt Centric Cairo West will offer travellers a new way to stay in the Egyptian capital and provide a perfect launchpad to explore the surrounding neighbourhood.

Creating an art journey for the guest from the moment they arrive, the urban hotel’s design will blend cultural elements through the lens of local contemporary artists, incorporating décor that refers to Egyptian crafts, pharaonic heritage and the country’s pop culture. The property will also feature landscaped gardens, a heated outdoor pool, an art wall and inspiring indoor social spaces.

Eng. Bassel Sami Saad, Chairman of ALDAU Development, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Hyatt to deliver our second distinctive hotel experience in this prime location. With the city’s key attractions easily accessible, including the Grand Egyptian Museum and Giza Pyramids, the lifestyle property will be the perfect fit for the cosmopolitan-minded business and leisure travellers looking for accommodation in this increasingly popular neighbourhood.”

Once open, Hyatt Centric Cairo West will be the second Hyatt branded hotel in Egypt, joining Hyatt Regency Cairo West, and is expected to join more than 50 hotels in the Hyatt Centric brand portfolio globally.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don’t. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information, please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentric.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 75 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About ALDAU Development

ALDAU Development, member of Sami Saad Holding, has pioneered in the delivery of best-in-class hospitality and residential properties in Egypt and abroad for the last 12 years. With its keen understanding of the market and its ground-breaking experience, ALDAU Development has successfully owned, developed, and managed the portfolio of award-winning resorts, hotels, conference center as well as residential & commercial projects. ALDAU Development hospitality division currently operates in 3 destinations; the quality leading hospitality complex Steigenberger ALDAU Resort that comprises three 5-star deluxe properties in Hurghada, the contemporary Holiday Inn in London, and the ultra-modern Hyatt Regency Cairo West in Cairo. ALDAU Development Real Estate division has earned an unparalleled reputation for bringing hospitality excellence into residential and commercial projects, including ALDAU Heights and ALDAU Strand, both compounds launched in 2015 and 2016, respectively. As for the commercial projects; ALDAU Village Mall in Hurghada, and C’West in Cairo. In addition to our new upcoming project; Cairo West Residence.

