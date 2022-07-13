Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Husqvarna Construction, part of Husqvarna Group, that offers extensive, innovative and powerful range of machinery and tools for the construction industry professionals, has announced its partnership with Doha-based Oriental Trading to act as an exclusive authorized distributor in the region for its surface preparation products such as advanced shot-blasting, scraping, shaving and scarifying solutions.

Oriental Trading Company, the industry leading giant, established in 1957 has partnered with the group in the past to be their official distributor for light compaction product range, concrete placement equipment, sawing & drilling equipment and demolition robots. With the acquisition of Blastrac by Husqvarna Construction, customers and partners in the region will now have access to a complete portfolio of modern tools and equipments including surface preparation products.

The complete range of surface preparation products include floor scrapers, shavers, scarifiers and floor grinders. These tools can help construction and design professionals to ensure a quality final coating can be applied and a flat even surface is achieved at places such as car parks or warehouses. Additionally, these tools can also be beneficial for floor finishing such as Terazzo or polished concrete where buildings utilize the floor as an architectural feature of the overall design concept.

Jeff Bennett, General Manager at Husqvarna Construction, commented “With the acquisition of Blastrac and Diamatic, Husqvarna Construction aims to further strengthen its position in the market. Our aim is to offer modern day construction equipment to professionals for all their needs and steadily progress towards achieving increased efficiency at lower costs and save time.”

The rebranded products originally from Blastrac brand now acquired under the Husqvarna product portfolio includes modern construction machinery useful for floor grinding, scarifying, shaving and scraping. Additionally, shot and steel-blasting solutions associated with dust extractors will also be available under this portfolio.

“We have considerably enhanced the existing Husqvarna surface preparation portfolio by bringing advanced shot-blasting, scraping, shaving and scarifying solutions to our customers and partners. In turn, Blastrac customers and partners now have access to adjacent products such as compactors, concrete placement equipment, sawing & drilling equipment and demolition robots, as well as a wide service offering. By combining our expertise, Husqvarna along with Blastrac/Diamatic offer deeper know-how to our surface preparation customers. With wider options, and as one passionate team, we are committed to shaping the surface preparation industry of tomorrow,” added Jeff.

Commenting on the partnership, Victor George, Divisional Manager – OTC Qatar, said “We are proud and excited to represent Husqvarna Group’s full range in the Qatar market and look forward to bringing many new solutions to our customers. The new surface preparation range from Husqvarna will position us as a leader offering deeper know-how to our potential surface preparation customers.

To know more about the products, please visit www.otcqatar.com/ and https://www.husqvarnaconstruction.com/ae/

About Husqvarna Construction –

Husqvarna Construction Products, part of Husqvarna AB, is a world leader in the construction and stone industries. Our extensive construction product range includes machines, diamond tools and all accessories that you need for cutting, sawing and drilling, polishing floors, compaction equipment and for concrete placement. The stone product range consists of a variety of diamond tools for quarries and the stone processing industry.