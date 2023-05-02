Dubai, UAE - Hurtan Automoviles, the Spanish luxury car manufacturer, has recently debuted in the UAE with the unveiling of its flagship model, the "Hurtan Grand Albaycin." The launch marks a significant milestone for the brand's global expansion ambition, as it seeks to establish a strong presence in the Middle East market.

The Hurtan Grand Albaycin is a handcrafted luxury convertible that boasts a classic design inspired by the 1950s and 1960s era. The car's exterior features a combination of chrome accents, rounded shapes, and a sleek, aerodynamic body that exudes elegance and sophistication. Under the hood, the Hurtan Grand Albaycin is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that delivers 184 horsepower and 205 Nm of torque. The car comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, but buyers can also opt for a six-speed automatic transmission. Inside, the Hurtan Grand Albaycin offers a luxurious cabin that is upholstered in premium leather and equipped with high-end features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, and a premium audio system.

Speaking at the launch, Juan Hurtado, the founder of Hurtan Automoviles, said, "We are thrilled to debut our flagship model, the Hurtan Grand Albaycin, in the UAE. The Middle East market is a key focus for us as we expand our global footprint, and we are confident that our handcrafted luxury cars will resonate with customers in this region who appreciate timeless design and exceptional quality".

Inspired by the historic city of Granada, which is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and architectural beauty, Hurtan Grand Albaycin is a two-seater luxury car that combines classic design with modern technology. The car features a range of bespoke options, allowing customers to customize their vehicle to compliment their individual lifestyle.

"We are proud to represent Hurtan Automoviles as their exclusive distributors in the Middle East. The cars are perfect fit for this region, where customers value luxury, exclusivity, and performance. We are confident that the Hurtan Grand Albaycin will become a popular addition to collectors and enthusiasts seeking bespoke and customised vehicle" said Jose Maria Gomez, General Manager, Unique Cars Middle East FZCO.

In partnership with Unique Cars Middle East FZCO, Hurtan Automoviles marks an exciting new chapter in its history, as it penetrates the Middle East luxury car market. Hurtan Grand Albaycin is now available to order through Unique Cars Middle East FZCO. With its distinctive style and premium features, this luxury vehicle boasts exquisite design and exceptional performance making it an excellent choice for discerning buyers who are looking for a unique and exclusive driving experience.

