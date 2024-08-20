Humberts Group Limited, a prestigious UK based property company established in 1842, proudly announces its first international expansion with the opening of a franchise in Dubai, UAE. This historic move marks a significant milestone in Humberts' long and illustrious history, bringing nearly two centuries of expertise, goodwill and excellence to the Middle Eastern market.

The new Humberts franchise in Dubai will be led by Waqar Hasan CPM®, a seasoned real estate professional, author and real estate trainer. Waqar is also the Vice Chair of the Dubai Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Group, a non-profit organisation set up by the Dubai Chambers and Dubai Land Department for industry representation.

This strategic expansion aims to introduce Humberts' renowned services, to the region, leveraging local market knowledge and established relationships. Humberts will provide a comprehensive range of services including buying, selling, and letting residential and commercial properties, property management, valuations and specialized advisory consultancy.

As part of the move, Itihad Community Management, specialising in commonhold management, will also become part of the Humberts franchise. Established in 2010, Itihad Community Management has earned a strong reputation for managing community associations.

The Humberts franchise in Dubai will concentrate on expanding its market reach within the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The collaboration aims to blend Humberts' legacy of excellence with Waqar Hasan's local expertise to drive growth and innovation in the property sector. It will make the UAE real estate market more easily accessible to the British buyers and likewise make the UK property market easily accessible for UAE and Middle Eastern based Investors.

Waqar Hasan, CEO, Humberts UAE said: "We are thrilled to become part of the Humberts Group Limited, a brand that embodies excellence and professionalism. This allows us to offer enhanced services to our clients and expand our footprint across the UAE and GCC markets."

Tim Stephens MRICS, CEO Humberts Group Limited added: "We are delighted to welcome our latest partner and our first international franchise office in the Middle East. We are excited to collaborate with Waqar Hasan and Itihad Community Management, who with their expertise and local market knowledge will provide a platform to reach the UAE and further Middle East markets. This will enable us to provide a cross flow of business from and into the UK and to continue our expansion and growth plans.”

About Humberts Group Limited

As one of the oldest firms in the UK, Humberts have been trading since 1842, specialising in all aspects of the property market including residential sales, lettings & management together with RICS surveys and valuations. Humberts also undertakes farm and estate sales, leisure agency and commercial agency. Known for its professional excellence and high quality service, Humberts has established itself over the generations as a trusted name in the UK property sector. www.humberts.com