Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: HUMAIN and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced a transformative collaboration to deploy advanced AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia ahead of the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference. This initiative will offer global AI inferencing services and be the world’s first fully optimized edge-to-cloud hybrid AI. This program will position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for artificial intelligence and is a follow up of the announcement made by the two companies at the US – Saudi Investment Forum in May 2025.

Under the program, HUMAIN is targeting 200 megawatts starting in 2026 of Qualcomm AI200 and AI250 rack solutions to deliver high-performance AI inference services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and globally. This will enable enterprises and government organizations to harness the full potential of AI at scale, at industry-leading performance per total cost of ownership (TCO).

This initiative advances Saudi Arabia's technology ecosystem by combining HUMAIN's regional infrastructure and full AI stack expertise with Qualcomm Technologies’ global leadership in AI and semiconductor innovation, creating a blueprint for how nations can build complete AI capabilities, from data center operations to commercial AI services.

"With Qualcomm's world-class AI infrastructure solutions, we're shaping the foundation of the Kingdom's AI future," said Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer at HUMAIN. "This collaboration unites HUMAIN’s deep regional insight and unique full AI stack capabilities with Qualcomm's unmatched semiconductors technology and product leadership. Together, we will enable Saudi Arabia to lead the next wave of global AI and semiconductors innovation."

“By establishing advanced AI data centers powered by Qualcomm's industry-leading inference solutions, we are helping the Kingdom create a technology ecosystem that will accelerate its AI ambitions of becoming a hub of intelligent computing,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO at Qualcomm. “Together with HUMAIN, we are laying the groundwork for transformative AI-driven innovation that will empower enterprises, government organizations and communities in the region and globally.”

The initiative will see the integration of HUMAIN's Saudi-developed AI ALLaM models with Qualcomm's proven AI platforms, unlocking exponential value across industries and positioning Saudi Arabia to lead the next era of AI innovation. Qualcomm and HUMAIN will develop customer-specific solutions to address the specific needs of enterprises and government organizations across the Kingdom and beyond, enabling the Kingdom to establish itself as a global leader in AI innovation.

Qualcomm AI200 and AI250 solutions deliver rack-scale performance and superior memory capacity for fast generative AI inference at industry-leading TCO, marking a major leap forward in enabling scalable, efficient, and flexible generative AI across industries and fully optimized edge-to-cloud, end-to-end hybrid AI services.

The collaboration is a testament to the Kingdom's commitment to driving innovation and economic growth through the development of its AI and semiconductor ecosystem. It is also a reflection of Qualcomm's commitment to working with leading companies to drive the adoption of AI and semiconductor innovation.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Our proven solutions drive transformation across major industries, and our Snapdragon® branded platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences. Building on our nearly 40-year leadership in setting industry standards and creating era-defining technology breakthroughs, we deliver leading edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas - next generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including one of the world’s most advanced Arabic multimodal LLMs, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution. HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.