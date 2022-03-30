Otrac Heavy Equipment, the Bobcat Authorized Dealer in Egypt, has secured the largest ever order in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region for new Bobcat mini-excavators for use in the ‘Decent Life’ initiative launched by the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The Decent Life or ‘Hayah Kareema’ initiative directed by the Egyptian President is focused on the eradication of poverty in Egypt. It is targeted at 4500 villages throughout Egypt, affecting 58% of Egypt’s 102 million population, with the aim of transforming slums and poor villages into thriving communities with modern infrastructure.

Specialist in the Compact Equipment Market in Egypt

For use in Phase 1 of the Decent Life Project, Otrac Heavy Equipment is supplying the Egyptian Government with 80 Bobcat 4.5 tonne mini-excavators and 49 Bobcat skid-steer loaders. Otrac was chosen by decision makers for the project, because they are specialists in the compact equipment market with the market-leading Bobcat range, supported by their very high level aftersales service.

A spokesperson for the Decent Life initiative commented: “High-performing compact machinery such as the Bobcat mini-excavators and skid-steer loaders will be vital in the work involved in the Decent Life project. We chose the Bobcat brand again based on the excellent experience we have had running Bobcat skid-steer loaders, particularly their durability and reliability, backed by the superb aftermarket service provided by Otrac.”

Mr Hatem Ouda, Chairman of Otrac Heavy Equipment, said: “We are delighted to keep the high level of trust allowing us to win this major order for both mini-excavators and skid-steer loaders from Bobcat for the Decent Life project. The Egyptian authorities and Otrac have a successful, long standing relationship, involving the purchase of many machines based on Otrac’s performance and professionalism.”

Gaby Rhayem, Regional Director Middle East and Africa at Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “We are very pleased that Otrac Heavy Equipment has secured our largest ever order for Bobcat mini-excavators in MEA. It is a fitting tribute to the great attention and expertise Otrac always offers their customers in Egypt.”

Decent Life Presidential Initiative

The Decent Life presidential initiative - the National Project for the Development of the Egyptian Countryside - is a multi-pronged and integrated initiative. It aims to improve the living conditions and daily life of Egyptian citizens, within a framework of integration and unity of efforts among the state institutions, private sector entities, civil society and development partners in Egypt.

The Initiative also aims to provide an integrated package of services, including various aspects of health, social and living conditions. It is a huge shared responsibility among these different parties to provide a decent life for Egyptian citizens, especially vulnerable groups. Target groups

include the neediest families in rural communities, senior citizens, the disabled, orphans and children, unemployed youth and volunteers.

More than 20 ministries and entities, and 23 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are collaborating to implement this enormous project. This is in addition to the Egyptian youth who are volunteering for charity and development work through the Decent Life Foundation to implement the initiative's work pillars and achieve its goals in 4500 Egyptian villages.

MCIT Scope of Work

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) is playing a significant role in implementing some of the initiative’s pillars, including developing the telecommunications infrastructure, through installing a fibre optic cable network and covering targeted villages with mobile phone network services; developing post offices to serve citizens and promoting human development, and the new Bobcat excavators and loaders are the perfect machines for such a tough job!

For more information about Bobcat and Bobcat products, visit the website www.bobcat.com