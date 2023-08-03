Dubai, UAE: Huco, a leading hybrid cloud, cloud native and DevOps technology consulting and services firm, today announced it has achieved the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success Specialization (PLCS). Through achievement of the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success specialization, Huco can now help customers accelerate their time to value for VMware Cross-Cloud services while removing potential roadblocks to success.

Customer Success practices are critical to helping customers realize continuous value from the Cloud, SaaS and subscription offerings they purchase. From implementation through to renewal and solution expansion, the industry-recognized best practices covered by the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success specialization help partners to propel end user adoption of VMware Cross-Cloud services. This can result in more consistent value realization and accelerated achievement of business outcomes for customers.

In addition to the specialization in PLCS, Huco has previously achieved seven Master Services Competencies from VMware.

“For our business, profitability will come from how we retain and grow our customers and not how we transact with them. Huco has been building strong, long-term relationships with our customers and this certification will add credibility to our relationships. The success of our customers is a key driver of business growth and sustainability for both Huco and VMware,” said

Vivek Parath, Chief Operating Officer at Huco.

“The transition to cloud, SaaS, and services-based business models requires our partners take a long-term, trusted advisor approach to customer management. The VMware Partner-Led Customer Success Specialization designates Huco’s capability to guide customers through all the stages of the multi-cloud journey,” said Amr Shaheen, Partner Development Manager – METNA Region at VMware.

Huco continues to work with VMware to expand go to market activities in other countries including Saudi Arabia. Huco recently worked with VMware to share insights about driving business outcomes through software development best practices at IDC CIO Middle East Summit 2023.

-Ends-

About Huco

Huco is a leading hybrid cloud, cloud native and DevOps technology consulting and services firm that helps global organizations build, run, manage, and secure applications for the multi-cloud economy. Huco’s proven subject-matter expertise and implementation experience has delivered outstanding business outcomes across 100+ cloud native projects and 500+ hybrid cloud and digital workplace initiatives across MENA and Europe. Huco has an established a Cloud Native Centre of Excellence in Dubai and Bangalore and is among the top VMware partners globally holding all seven Master Services Competencies.

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.