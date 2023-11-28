With a commitment to bridging technological gaps, HubSpot and Opium Works are bringing forward a practical webinar that focuses on building effective and tailored tech stacks that can propel a start-up’s success. The webinar offers an incredible opportunity for MENA-based founders and start-ups, who are seeking that extra push to achieve their full potential by empowering them with a strategic, technological approach that will allow them to do so.

The webinar presents a greatly impactful and opportunistic moment for Middle Eastern start-ups to gain valuable insights that will allow them to address their unique challenges and facilitate their substantial growth in a competitive landscape, by leveraging technology.

Moreover, this technological equipping will enable start-ups to bypass numerous barriers and position themselves for scalability, which is a vital component for any small company that is looking to grow its market presence and expand operations. The implementation of technology, through the building of effective tech stacks, means streamlined processes, heightened efficiency, and improved competitiveness, which can be crucial factors for growth and success, as well as in contributing to the economic development of their respective regions.

The webinar could also be a great networking opportunity, as it can open the door to connecting with industry experts, fellow entrepreneurs and potential partners.

The one-hour workshop will highlight:

Understanding Tech Stacks: From the basics to advanced concepts, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the role of tech stacks that will apply to founders of all levels



Building a Tailored Tech Stack: How applying a personalized approach in constructing a tech stack tailored to specific start-ups needs can optimize your growth



Tool Selection: The workshop will provide insights on selecting the most suitable tools and resources that will be essential for your specific needs and objectives

The key speaker of the workshop will be none other than the Head of HubSpot for Startups, MENA, CEE & UK, Eoin McGuiness. As one of the leading experts in the field, Eoin is currently working with 80 top VC’s, Accelerators, and Incubators to assist start-ups in their growth.



During the webinar, HubSpot will also be launching their brand-new program called ‘Accelerate Middle East’, which will offer attendees the opportunity to receive a free HubSpot Portal, along with software discounts, as an added incentive for empowering start-ups to foster their growth and innovation.

This initiative will not only facilitate access to essential, powerful tools by alleviating some financial burden for start-ups, but also empower them to overcome any hurdles related to technological expertise and resource limitations.

The webinar will be held on November 29, 2023 at 2pm EET / 3pm GMT+3.



You can register for the HubSpot x Opium Works Tech Stack session here.